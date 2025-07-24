 KMA issues heat wave warning for Seoul, other areas nationwide
KMA issues heat wave warning for Seoul, other areas nationwide

Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 10:56
Citizens walk by East Daegu Station under parasols as a heat wave warning was issued in Daegu on July 23. [YONHAP]

A heat wave warning was issued for all areas of Seoul from 10 a.m. on Thursday by the Korea Meteorological Administration.
 
A heat wave warning is issued when the apparent temperature exceeds 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) for more than two consecutive days or when severe heat-related damage is anticipated.
 

The warning was also issued for 19 locations in Gyeonggi — Suwon, Goyang, Seongnam, Bucheon, Hwaseong, Ansan, Anyang, Pyeongtaek, Siheung, Paju, Gwangju, Gwangmyeong, Gunpo, Osan, Yangju, Guri, Uiwang, Gapyeong and Gwacheon — as well as for four locations in North Chungcheong — Cheongju, Okcheon, Yeongdong and Boeun.
 
Three locations in South Chungcheong — Hongseong, Yesan and Gyeryong — were also issued the same warning, as well as eight in Gangwon — Wonju, Chuncheon, Hoengseong, Cheorwon, Yeongwol, Hwacheon, lowland Hongcheon and lowland Jeongseon.  
 
Three areas in South Jeolla — Mokpo, Heuksando and Hongdo — were also given the same warning, with another three in North Gyeongsang — Cheongdo, Goryeong and Cheongsong — and two in North Jeolla — Gunsan and Buan.
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Seoul heat wave warning weather



