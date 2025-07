KMA issues heat wave warning for Seoul, other areas nationwide

A heat wave warning was issued for all areas of Seoul from 10 a.m. on Thursday by the Korea Meteorological Administration.A heat wave warning is issued when the apparent temperature exceeds 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) for more than two consecutive days or when severe heat-related damage is anticipated.The warning was also issued for 19 locations in Gyeonggi — Suwon, Goyang, Seongnam, Bucheon, Hwaseong, Ansan, Anyang, Pyeongtaek, Siheung, Paju, Gwangju, Gwangmyeong, Gunpo, Osan, Yangju, Guri, Uiwang, Gapyeong and Gwacheon — as well as for four locations in North Chungcheong — Cheongju, Okcheon, Yeongdong and Boeun.Three locations in South Chungcheong — Hongseong, Yesan and Gyeryong — were also issued the same warning, as well as eight in Gangwon — Wonju, Chuncheon, Hoengseong, Cheorwon, Yeongwol, Hwacheon, lowland Hongcheon and lowland Jeongseon.Three areas in South Jeolla — Mokpo, Heuksando and Hongdo — were also given the same warning, with another three in North Gyeongsang — Cheongdo, Goryeong and Cheongsong — and two in North Jeolla — Gunsan and Buan.BY SHIN HYE-YEON [ [email protected]