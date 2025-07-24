 Murder suspect says son stopped giving him living expenses before deadly Incheon shooting
Murder suspect says son stopped giving him living expenses before deadly Incheon shooting

Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 09:52 Updated: 24 Jul. 2025, 10:04
An official from the Incheon Yeonsu Police Station on July 21 briefs reporters on the case where a man in his 60s shot his son to death with a homemade gun on July 20. [YONHAP]

The man in his 60s involved in a deadly shooting in Incheon said he shot his son with a homemade gun because he stopped receiving living expenses from him. 
 
According to a report by SBS on Wednesday, the suspect — a 62-year-old man surnamed Jo — revealed his motives for the first time to the police during a recent questioning.
 

"My son used to give me living expenses, but he stopped last year," Jo reportedly told police. "I was protesting because he denied me the money even though his business was going well."
 
Jo is accused of shooting the victim, his son, at an apartment on the 33rd floor of a building in Songdo, Incheon, at 9:31 p.m. on Sunday. Police confirmed that he had bought the steel pipe used to make the gun last year.
 
Jo also planned to kill his own grandchildren and daughter-in-law, along with others who were present at the scene, according to a letter sent to reporters by the surviving family members earlier this week.
 
Police tapes are put up at an apartment in northern Seoul where a man in his 60s, who allegedly shot his own son on July 20, lives [YONHAP]

“After finishing a birthday celebration and sharing cake, the suspect said he was about to step out to the convenience store, but returned with a bag containing a homemade firearm,” the family said.
 
“He fired two shots at the victim, then attempted to fire twice at the victim’s friend, but the gun misfired,” it added.
 
“When [the son's wife] locked the door to protect the children, the suspect attempted to force it open multiple times, threatening her from outside, but ultimately failed. The suspect planned an indiscriminate killing of everyone present and only failed due to a malfunction with the weapon.”
 
Police have not revealed Jo's identity upon the family's wishes. The family asked that his identity be hidden because "such disclosure could cause additional trauma to the bereaved family.” 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
