 Passenger defecates on Daegu bus after disagreement with driver over open beverage cup
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 17:17
A passenger attempted to board a Daegu city bus with a drink, cursed at the driver when stopped, and defecated inside the bus. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A passenger who boarded a Daegu city bus with an open beverage cup lashed out at the driver and defecated on the bus floor, in full view of other passengers. The passenger was later arrested and reportedly asked police for toilet paper at the scene.
 
The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on July 19, according to the Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency. 
 

The passenger attempted to board the bus with a disposable cup containing a drink. The driver, citing transit rules prohibiting unsealed beverages, tried to stop them.
 
The passenger ignored the warning and boarded the bus anyway. The driver stopped the vehicle and called the police. The police then approached the driver’s seat while the passenger yelled obscenities. 
 
"The passenger started cursing, walked toward me and even poked my eyes several times,” the driver said, adding that the passenger kept waving the drink in front of my face as if he was going to throw it."
 
Ignoring multiple warnings, the passenger then pulled down his pants and defecated on the bus near the driver’s seat — while other passengers looked on.
 
"When the police arrived and saw what the passenger was doing, they were shocked,” the driver said. “Even then, the passenger wasn’t cooperative and even asked for a toilet paper."
 
After police escorted the passenger off the bus, the driver had to drive the empty vehicle back to the depot and clean up the scene himself. 
 
"I couldn’t make eye contact with passengers, and the smell lingered,” he said. “It was impossible to continue working. I’ve since taken medical leave and am receiving psychiatric treatment."
 
The Daegu Dongbu Police Precinct said it plans to pursue strict legal action against the passenger pending the outcome of the investigation.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
