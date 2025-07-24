 Shade in a shantytown
As temperatures soared to 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 24, residents of a jjokbangchon (Korean for "sliced rooms") near Seoul Station sought refuge in the shade. [YONHAP]

As temperatures soared to 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 24, residents of a jjokbangchon (Korean for "sliced rooms") near Seoul Station sought refuge in the shade. Jjokbang are small subdivided dwellings barely large enough for a single person to lie down. Scattered throughout the city, these rooms lack basic amenities like windows or climate control, making the summer months especially grueling. 
