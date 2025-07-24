Shade in a shantytown
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 21:59
As temperatures soared to 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 24, residents of a jjokbangchon (Korean for "sliced rooms") near Seoul Station sought refuge in the shade. Jjokbang are small subdivided dwellings barely large enough for a single person to lie down. Scattered throughout the city, these rooms lack basic amenities like windows or climate control, making the summer months especially grueling.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)