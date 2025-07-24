'She's throwing a tantrum': Child demanding consumer coupons sparks philosophical debate online
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 22:53
As the government begins distributing consumption coupons to its citizens in an effort to stimulate Korea's economy, one family's dispute regarding voucher ownership has sparked debate online.
“My sister’s daughter is in middle school, and she’s throwing a tantrum demanding her share of the consumption coupons,” read a post on an online community posted on Wednesday. “My sister’s household is in total chaos. What should I tell her? I’ve never seen anything like this.”
According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, citizens and eligible residents born on or before Dec. 31, 2006, must apply individually for the program, while those born on or after Jan. 1, 2007, must have the application submitted by the head of their registered household. Only in cases where the minor is head of their own household with no adults listed can they apply themselves.
As the story spread, online users were divided on whether children should have full ownership of consumption vouchers acquired in their names. Those in favor said: “The money was granted because of the child, so they should obviously get it,” “It’s in the child’s name, so at least give them a part of it,” “Use it as a chance to teach financial responsibility,” and “How about distributing it to them little by little?”
Opposing voices argued: “The money’s going to be used for private tutoring or living expenses anyway — no need to give it separately,” and “Since raising children is expensive, it makes sense for parents to manage the funds.”
