Unidentified headless body found in mountains of Gangwon
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 20:06
A headless body of a man was discovered in a remote mountain area in Taebaek, Gangwon. Police immediately began investigations.
According to a report by Newsis on Thursday, a resident collecting mushrooms in a forested area of Sodo-dong stumbled upon the body around 9 a.m. on Monday and reported it to the police.
The location, situated on the slopes of Mount Hambaek, is known to be secluded and rarely visited.
Police, upon receiving the report, recovered the body with assistance from the National Forensic Service and transferred it to a nearby hospital for detailed forensic examination and identification.
However, the body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, and the head was missing — making identification particularly difficult.
The deceased was dressed in thick winter clothing, and based on the condition of the bones, authorities believe a significant amount of time had passed since death.
Police are currently conducting DNA analysis and cross-checking with missing persons reports. A nationwide alert is expected to be issued soon to facilitate a broader search for the person’s identity.
“We could not retrieve even an ID or fingerprints from the recovered remains,” said a police official. “We will do our utmost to confirm the identity through thorough forensic analysis.”
