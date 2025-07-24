 “Unless you give me one more rice cake…”
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 20:30
 
As Korea faces rising pressure in tariff negotiations with the United States, concerns are growing over Washington’s shifting demands and sudden delays. With the Aug. 1 tariff deadline looming, the United States unilaterally postponed key talks, leaving Seoul in a precarious position. The situation echoes a Korean folktale in which a tiger spares a woman only after receiving an extra rice cake — highlighting the imbalance in current talks. Korea now faces the challenge of balancing economic concessions while resisting excessive pressure from an increasingly transactional U.S. administration. [PARK YONG-SEOK}
