“Unless you give me one more rice cake…”

As Korea faces rising pressure in tariff negotiations with the United States, concerns are growing over Washington’s shifting demands and sudden delays. With the Aug. 1 tariff deadline looming, the United States unilaterally postponed key talks, leaving Seoul in a precarious position. The situation echoes a Korean folktale in which a tiger spares a woman only after receiving an extra rice cake — highlighting the imbalance in current talks. Korea now faces the challenge of balancing economic concessions while resisting excessive pressure from an increasingly transactional U.S. administration. [PARK YONG-SEOK}