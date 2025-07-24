Kang Sun-woo’s resignation was inevitable

Kang Sun-woo, nominee for minister of gender equality and family, withdrew her candidacy following allegations of workplace abuse involving her aides. The decision was inevitable. Had President Lee Jae Myung insisted on pushing ahead with her appointment, he would have faced backlash for betraying his own pledge to prioritize public sentiment.Lee has consistently emphasized that sovereignty rests with the people and that he would respect the public’s will. Polls showed overwhelming opposition to Kang’s appointment. Defending her solely because she is a presidential ally would have gone against that principle.The Democratic Party’s handling of the controversy was even more problematic. Despite branding itself as a defender of the underrepresented, the party appeared more concerned with protecting one of its own. Some lawmakers even argued that abuse by a lawmaker toward staffers is fundamentally different from ordinary workplace bullying — a distinction that failed to convince the public.Kang’s case is only one of several recent missteps that have raised concerns about the administration’s vetting process. Kang Jun-wook, who resigned from his role as secretary for national unity over his writings defending martial law, had previously stated, “If the Seoul court intrusion was a riot, then the Gwangju Uprising deserves worse.” The fact that no one in the personnel office flagged this from his published work highlights the weakness of the current system.Earlier, Oh Kwang-soo withdrew as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs over allegations of holding assets under borrowed names, and Lee Jin-sook, education minister nominee, was dropped following revelations of plagiarism and illegal early overseas education for her child. These are familiar red flags in high-level appointments, yet they were not filtered out beforehand.Civil Service Minister Choi Dong-seok’s conduct has also raised eyebrows. After past remarks blaming former President Moon Jae-in for the country’s problems resurfaced, Rep. Yoon Kun-young of the Democratic Party called them disgraceful. Choi further drew criticism when, during a National Assembly session, he said he had not followed the Kang Sun-woo case because he has no TV or newspaper at home and is “personally too busy.”Meanwhile, the reassignment of Song Ki-ho, director of state affairs in the presidential office, just a month after taking his post, adds to the confusion. Though the government said the move was linked to ongoing U.S. tariff negotiations, the reasoning remains unclear.Unlike past Democratic administrations, which operated formal personnel recommendation committees involving the chief of staff, the current government faces criticism for what many see as a secretive closed-door system. There is growing speculation that appointments are being decided by Lee Jae Myung’s closest aides from his Seongnam, Gyeonggi circles. Although spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the personnel vetting team is working to the point of exhaustion, the frequent controversies suggest otherwise.It is time for the administration to rebuild trust by establishing a transparent and systematic personnel process that aligns with public expectations.