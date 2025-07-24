Thursday's fortune: Joy finds you when you move with intention
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 A joyful day filled with life’s simple blessings.
🔹 Life itself is a worthwhile venture.
🔹 Today may feel like the best day of the week.
🔹 Long-awaited news or progress may arrive.
🔹 Dreams could edge closer to reality.
🔹 Knock, and the door shall open.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Keep a cheerful spirit — optimism wins.
🔹 Be grateful for what you have, not what’s lacking.
🔹 Trust the process and be patient.
🔹 Today is about giving more than receiving.
🔹 Foster mutual growth through cooperation.
🔹 Listen more, speak less.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 West
🔹 Some absences are deeply felt — be kind.
🔹 Choose lighter, nourishing foods from the sea.
🔹 Act when opportunity arrives — no delay.
🔹 Ensure you’ve won before the battle begins.
🔹 Know your limits — don’t overstep.
🔹 Disagreements may arise — be understanding.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ 🌈 Mixed | 🧭 West
🔹 Don't view everything through rose-colored glasses.
🔹 Every result has its cause — reflect deeply.
🔹 Avoid direct conflict — seek smarter routes.
🔹 Look at the forest, not just the trees.
🔹 Nothing in life comes for free.
🔹 Wear your clothes — don’t let them wear you.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Today matters more than tomorrow — live fully.
🔹 Don’t obsess over material things.
🔹 Spend wisely — hoarding alone is not the answer.
🔹 Prioritize family over competition.
🔹 Harmony follows when you listen to your partner.
🔹 Don’t misread friendly signals as romantic interest.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Life is all about human connection.
🔹 Adapt when things aren’t ideal — find a way.
🔹 Respect your partner’s thoughts and space.
🔹 You may find deep understanding with someone.
🔹 Your skills may shine in visionary work.
🔹 You might get to do something you truly enjoy.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Financial luck may come knocking.
🔹 Don’t delay — tackle today’s tasks now.
🔹 Why not go for both — dream and reward?
🔹 Timing is everything — act at the right moment.
🔹 Challenges will come, but victory is your choice.
🔹 Passion fuels the young — make it count.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Smile — it attracts good fortune.
🔹 You may teach or uplift someone today.
🔹 Gather facts and insights before acting.
🔹 Don’t overdo or underdo — stay balanced.
🔹 Don't let fashion rule your comfort.
🔹 Unwind with your favorite music.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 Wisdom grows with age — listen to your instincts.
🔹 Let your heart lead — you’re allowed.
🔹 Show leadership and meet your goal.
🔹 Support will come from above and below.
🔹 You may gain authority or recognition.
🔹 Dive into group activities or club life.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t respond to every little slight.
🔹 Hold back your opinions today.
🔹 Avoid spilling secrets or showing vulnerability.
🔹 Skip bragging — stay humble and calm.
🔹 Jealousy won’t help you — focus inward.
🔹 That “better deal” isn’t always better.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Age is just a number — live with spirit.
🔹 Delegate tasks when possible.
🔹 Avoid thinking you’re irreplaceable.
🔹 Dress with confidence — it makes a difference.
🔹 Say less, observe more.
🔹 Choose fruits with high water content today.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Peace and ease may color your day.
🔹 A quiet, leisurely day awaits.
🔹 Productivity is better in the morning.
🔹 Momentum may build in ongoing efforts.
🔹 Your efforts will be rewarded — trust the process.
🔹 Don’t hold back — show what you can do.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
