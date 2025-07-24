New ace for Giants thriving in raucous atmosphere in KBO

Before making his Korean league debut May 27, Lotte Giants left-hander Alec Gamboa had no idea what he would be in for.The 28-year-old American had signed with the KBO club earlier that month to replace Charlie Barnes in the Giants' rotation. Unlike most other foreign players who make their way here, Gamboa had not played in MLB before taking his talent to Korea. A ninth-round selection by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2019 MLB draft, Gamboa first reached Triple-A in 2023, but a call-up from the big league club never came.So Gamboa had not been accustomed to pitching in front of big crowds when he stepped on the rubber against the Samsung Lions that day, with a sellout crowd of 24,000 at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu."I'd never pitched in anything like that. I'd never made my big league debut, so I was always in the minor leagues, and the minor leagues don't get too many fans," Gamboa told Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday before the Giants played the Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. "My first game, especially Samsung. Loud stadium, yeah, it took a little bit to get used to."Gamboa said he had heard a few things about the KBO from those who had played here before him and added simply talking about the league "doesn't do it any justice.""You have to experience it. And since I've been here, it's been crazier than I could have ever imagined," Gamboa said of the stadium atmosphere across the KBO. "You know, from the first pitch to the last pitch, the fans are in it the entire time, and it just seems like every game is a big game. And so it kind of keeps you locked in for the whole nine innings."Gamboa is especially appreciative of how many Giants fans show up for road games. With supporters all over the country and loyal fans in the southeastern city of Busan also traveling well, the Giants often play in a homelike atmosphere at visiting parks. More often than not, Giants fans vastly outnumber those of the home team."I think they're the best fans in baseball, and that's not even just in Korea," Gamboa said.Incidentally, Gamboa struggled in that first outing in Daegu, allowing four runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. The Lions even pulled off a rare triple steal in the second inning, taking full advantage when Gamboa kept bending forward at the waist before slowly getting to his set position.Gamboa ditched that routine in the very next inning. Then in his second KBO game on June 3, Gamboa, armed with a shorter routine, tossed seven shutout innings against the Heroes for his first win in Korea."It was more of a rhythm thing for me," Gamboa said of his old habit. "In terms of mechanical adjustment, [it was] nothing, really. So it was a smooth and easy adjustment."And it has shown on the mound. Gamboa went on to win four more starts in a row and posted a 1.72 ERA in June, which netted him the Player of the Month award.Gamboa pitched into the sixth inning in each of his seven outings after that first game, and he takes pride in his ability to eat up innings."I think what I like about [the season] the most is being consistent, going some length for the team, trying not to tax the bullpen early and trying to get as many innings as possible," Gamboa said. "My goal is to put the team in the best chance to win the ball game every time I step on the mound."Yonhap