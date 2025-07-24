Rays' Kim Ha-seong misses 2nd straight game with back tightness

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong has missed his second straight game with lower back tightness, though he should be ready to return for the start of the next series.Kim watched his Rays fall to the Chicago White Sox 11-9 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday.Kim exited the game against the White Sox on Monday after his back tightened up following his steal of second base. He apparently felt better the following day but did not play.Before Wednesday's game, Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters Kim was potentially available off the bench but elected not to play him.The Rays have a day off Thursday and will then embark on a seven-game road trip Friday, starting in Cincinnati. Kim is expected to be back in the lineup by then.He has only played 10 games this season. He made his season debut July 4 after recovering from last fall's shoulder surgery and then promptly missed three games with calf problems.Kim is batting .226/.314/.355 with a homer, three RBIs and four steals this season.Elsewhere in the majors, Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before getting lifted for pinch hitter Miguel Rojas in the bottom of the seventh. The Dodgers beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.Kim is batting .313 in 54 games and is struggling in July with a .191 batting average.Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants sat out his team's 9-3 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta.Lee is hitting .246 this season, with a .276 mark this month.Yonhap