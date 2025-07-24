 China a critical partner to Europe, Xinhua says hours before leaders meet
China a critical partner to Europe, Xinhua says hours before leaders meet

Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 14:10
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, right, and European Commission Executive Vice-President for a Clean, Just and Competitive Transition Teresa Ribera, left, attend a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, on July 14. [EPA/YONHAP]

China is a "critical partner" to Europe with a range of shared interests, state news agency Xinhua said in a commentary piece, downplaying Beijing's rivalry with the European Union bloc hours before a key summit between leaders of both sides on Thursday.
 
"As the international landscape grows increasingly fraught, the anniversary offers a timely reminder: China is a critical partner to Europe, not a systemic rival," Xinhua wrote, underscoring the conciliatory tone China appeared to be willing to take during the summit if the EU corresponded.
 

Xinhua said the distinction between partner and rival mattered, pointing out common interests including trade, climate and global governance.
 
"These areas of common ground should not be eclipsed by isolated points of friction," it said. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa are in Beijing for high-level meetings with China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
 
The summit, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the EU and China, will be dominated by trade tensions over electric vehicles, market access and Chinese industrial overcapacity.
 
Expectations for the summit are low after weeks of escalating tensions over tit-for-tat trade disputes, hawkish rhetoric from EU leaders and wrangling over the format of the summit, which was abruptly shortened from two days to one at Beijing's request.
 
"Like all major economic players, China and the EU do not agree on everything. But disagreement does not equal confrontation," Xinhua said, adding that the relationship needs more trust.

Reuters
