A subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight voted Wednesday to subpoena the Department of Justice for files in the sex trafficking investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.Three Republicans on the panel voted with Democrats for the subpoena, sending it through on an 8-2 vote tally. Republican subcommittee chairman, Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, said that work to draft the subpoena was beginning.The vote came just hours before the House was scheduled to end its July work session and depart Washington for a monthlong break. House Speaker Mike Johnson has adjourned major business in the House ahead of Congress’ August recess to avoid contentious votes on Epstein-related matters as the President Donald Trump 's administration faces intense public pressure to release more information about the sexual predator.Earlier Wednesday, a judge rejected the Justice Department's request to unseal transcripts from grand jury investigations of Epstein years ago in Florida, saying the request doesn’t meet any of the extraordinary exceptions under federal law that could make them public. A similar records request is still pending in New York.A judge on Wednesday rejected a Trump administration request to unseal transcripts from grand jury investigations of Jeffrey Epstein years ago in Florida, though a similar records request is pending in New York.U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg in West Palm Beach said the request to release grand jury documents from 2005 and 2007 did not meet any of the extraordinary exceptions under federal law that could make them public.Trump has repeated baseless claims that Obama engaged in treason and Leavitt said the president wants his predecessor to be held accountable. But she had no details, when pressed, about how Trump wants to see Obama held accountable when the Supreme Court ruled last year in a case involving Trump that former presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for official acts that fall within their constitutional authority.Leavitt said that the White House would let the Justice Department decide what to do.“It’s in the Department of Justice’s hands and we trust them to move the ball forward,” she said.White House press secretary Leavitt said President Trump will not support federal agencies contracting with Elon Musk’s AI company.Trump issued an AI action plan Wednesday meant to put the United States at the forefront of AI development, with recommendations including updated guidelines around federal contracting.Asked at a press briefing if federal agencies would have Trump’s blessing to contract with xAI, Musk’s company, Leavitt said, “I don’t think so, no.”Trump previously threatened to cut federal contracts with Musk’s companies as their relationship publicly flamed out in June.Asked to rule out that Epstein was connected to any kind of intelligence, Gabbard said she hadn’t seen any evidence or information to support that.“I haven’t seen any evidence or information that reflects that,” Gabbard said.She said if any information is found that “changes that in any way,” she supports “loud and clear” Trump’s statement that the American people should see “any credible evidence.”AP