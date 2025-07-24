Trump says U.S. is completing trade deal with China, eyes straight tariffs for others
Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 13:05
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States was in the process of completing a trade deal with China and would be setting straight tariffs for most of the rest of the world.
Speaking at an event on artificial intelligence in Washington, Trump also said Washington was in serious trade talks with the European Union and would set lower tariffs for the bloc if it opened itself up to U.S. businesses.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
