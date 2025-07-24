 U.S. government is building a 5,000-person immigrant detention camp in west Texas
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

U.S. government is building a 5,000-person immigrant detention camp in west Texas

Published: 24 Jul. 2025, 11:09
The exterior of Federal Correctional Facility (FCI) Tallahassee, a low security prison with a detention center, is seen from outside its perimeter fence in Tallahassee on July 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The exterior of Federal Correctional Facility (FCI) Tallahassee, a low security prison with a detention center, is seen from outside its perimeter fence in Tallahassee on July 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The U.S. government is building an immense 5,000-person detention camp in west Texas, government contract announcements said, sharply increasing the Trump administration’s ability to hold detained immigrants amid its ever-growing mass deportation efforts.
 
A Defense Department contract announcement on Monday said Acquisition Logistics, a Virginia-based firm, had been awarded $232 million in Army funds to build the facility, which would be used for single immigrant adults.
 

Related Article

 
Procurement documents called it a “soft sided facility,” a phrase often used for tent camps.
 
The announcement came just weeks after Florida authorities rushed to construct a new immigration detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz ,” which was built on an isolated airstrip surrounded by swampland in the Florida Everglades.
 
The announcement said the new facility would be built in El Paso, which is home to Fort Bliss, an Army base that stretches across parts of Texas and New Mexico.
 
President Donald Trump recently signed a law setting aside $170 billion on border and immigration enforcement, including $45 billion for detention, even as the number of illegal border crossings has plunged. ICE will see its funding grow by $76.5 billion over five years, nearly 10 times its current annual budget.
 
Trump has vowed to deport millions of immigrants living illegally in the United States.
 

AP
tags U.S. detention center ICE immigration Donald Trump

More in World

China a critical partner to Europe, Xinhua says hours before leaders meet

Appeals court finds Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional, upholds block

UN's top court says failing to protect planet from climate change could violate international law

Trump says U.S. is completing trade deal with China, eyes straight tariffs for others

Tesla says it started building initial versions of an affordable car; posts a steep sales decline

Related Stories

Trump is visiting Florida's immigration detention center in the Everglades. Here's what you need to know.

Trump administration halts legal aid for migrant children, leaving some to navigate courts alone

California farmworker who fell from greenhouse roof during chaotic ICE raid dies

Trump's new travel ban set to take effect as tensions escalate over immigration enforcement

In California strawberry fields, immigration raids sow fear
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)