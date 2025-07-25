National security adviser fails to meet Rubio during 'final critical stages' of tariff talks

Orion recalls $1.1 million worth of cakes after seven reports of mold

Lee pushes U.S. investment in closed-door meetings with Korean executives

Will Trump's '5 percent rule' help Korea win at the tariff table?

Korea holds shipbuilding as U.S. bargaining chip, but the legal waters are murky

Related Stories

Trump to leave G7 summit early, putting damper on first talks with Lee

Trade minister meets with U.S. counterpart seeking to 'nullify tariffs as a whole'

Lee Jae-myung says Korea should not be ‘disadvantaged’ in tariff negotiations with U.S.

U.S. expert stresses need for proper preparation against Trump's impromptu trade demands

U.S. confident Korea-U.S. alliance will 'thrive' under Lee's leadership, State Department says