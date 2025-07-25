 Red ginseng takes stage at major nutrition summit
Red ginseng takes stage at major nutrition summit

Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 16:56
A Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) employee presents during Growth Asia Summit 2025, which ran in Singapore from July 15 to 17. [KGC]

The Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) showcased Korea's red ginseng to global health companies around the world during the Growth Asia Summit 2025.
 
Held from July 15 to 17, the event took place in Singapore with leading health and nutrition companies and experts from around the continent in attendance. Some 300 experts from 15 countries including China, Japan, Australia and Singapore also took part.
 

Related Article

 
KGC took part as a speaker along with renowned global manufacturers of health supplements, including Nestlé, Danone, Blackmores, Swisse and Comvita.
 
During this year's summit — which focused on healthy aging, personalized nutrition, microbiome, nootropics and the latest trends in protein — KGC focused on the purported benefits of ginseng to aging and blood sugar, which have made it one of the most beloved health supplements in Korea for centuries.
 
“It was a great opportunity for us to share the excellence of our brand, Jung Kwan Jang, and red ginseng in an event attended by leading health companies from around the world,” said Kai Lee, team leader of the global market development team at KGC, who gave a presentation during the summit.
 
“Jung Kwan Jang will keep on contributing to sharing the excellence of K-ginseng to the world.” 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
