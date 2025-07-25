Renault Scenic EV test drive: A wide SUV enters a very narrow market
CHUNCHEON, Gangwon — A well-balanced car with no extremes — nothing to rave about, but nothing to complain about. That’s my one-line verdict after test driving Renault’s Scenic EV.
Korea’s EV market is fiercely competitive. Within that, the family SUV segment is an even narrower battleground. While Tesla’s Model Y dominates the space, and Kia’s EV5 is also on the horizon, I couldn’t stop asking: What unique strengths can the Scenic bring to the table?
To be honest, I was surprised by how compact it looked at first glance. It’s larger than the Kia EV3 but smaller than the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Renault argues that, despite the body, the interior is more spacious than that of all other available cars in similar segments, with 278 millimeters (10.9 inches) of legroom and 884 millimeters of headroom.
Sitting in the back, it’s clear the Scenic isn’t small. But is it truly spacious? That’s up for debate.
The exterior is a clear departure from Renault’s traditionally rugged and somewhat bulky styling. It feels softer, more refined and decidedly more modern. It’s as if the success of the Grand Koleos showed Renault exactly what direction it needed to take.
The biggest surprise came the moment I settled into the driver’s seat, a vast 1.65-square-meter (18-square-foot) panoramic roof that delivers an incredible sense of openness. It’s an experience reminiscent of sitting inside a Tesla, something you rarely find in Hyundai or Kia cars.
What’s more, this is a so-called Solarbay sunroof, offering four levels of transparency. While it’s hard to say how much this actually helps in everyday driving, it’s a unique feature that lets you easily change the cabin atmosphere.
One interesting tech detail: There’s a small camera embedded in the A-pillar, which the company calls a Face ID sensor, not unlike the one on Apple's iPhone. Once set up, it can automatically recognize the driver and load their personal profile, including seat position, mirror angles, audio preferences and even driving mode. I didn’t get to use this feature during my four-hour test drive, but for families who share a vehicle, it could be convenient, supporting up to six individual profiles.
But honestly, that’s where the Scenic’s wow-factor runs out. Aside from the stunning panoramic sunroof, it doesn’t really throw anything new into the ring. The ride? Smooth enough to keep you comfortable, but nothing to write home about.
I noticed that the car's brakes are highly sensitive. Even a light touch of the pedal brings the vehicle to a firm stop. You’ll definitely need some time to get used to this. While those who favor a soft responsive ride might appreciate it, it can feel a bit unnerving on twisty or uneven roads. The car also tends to feel somewhat jiggly when going over bumps, especially at lower speeds.
In contrast, the accelerator felt a bit sluggish. Even when I pushed down hard, the Scenic responded in a gradual manner. Drivers who enjoy a more dynamic and punchy ride might find this underwhelming. But let’s be honest: This isn’t a sports car or a track-ready machine. As a family SUV, it gets a pass.
Unusually, the second-row armrest features a built-in smartphone and iPad holder attached to the cupholder, making it convenient for passengers to watch videos while in the car. It may seem like a small detail, but it reflects a thoughtful touch designed with passenger comfort in mind.
The Scenic is also the first Renault vehicle to feature the company’s new Fireman Access emergency mechanism, which allows high-pressure water to be directly injected into the battery pack in case of battery fire. The system can extinguish a battery fire in just 10 minutes, Renault says.
The manufacturer has made the patent publicly available but, no other brand has implemented it so far.
“Seen through a global lens, the Korean market is like the trendiest pop-up store in Seongsu,” a Renault executive told the Korea JoongAng Daily, referring to eastern Seoul's style-conscious neighborhood of Seongsu-dong. “The market may not be large, but what matters is that it’s Seongsu.”
That’s probably why Renault just brought 999 Scenics to Korea — It’s less about chasing volume and more about winning the hearts of Korea’s discerning drivers.
