 Yulchon to hold joint trainings, co-develop tools with major global PR firm
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Yulchon to hold joint trainings, co-develop tools with major global PR firm

Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 15:26
Oh Yong-suk, fifth from right, FleishmanHillard partner and Crisis Response Center lead; James Choi, fourth from right, FleishmanHillard partner and Crisis Response Center Lead; and Yvonne Park, third from right, FleishmanHillard president and senior partner, take a commemorative photo after signing a preliminary deal. [YULCHON]

Oh Yong-suk, fifth from right, FleishmanHillard partner and Crisis Response Center lead; James Choi, fourth from right, FleishmanHillard partner and Crisis Response Center Lead; and Yvonne Park, third from right, FleishmanHillard president and senior partner, take a commemorative photo after signing a preliminary deal. [YULCHON]

 
Yulchon has signed an initial agreement with a major public relations firm to deliver joint seminars and other combined services for listed firms.
 
The Korean corporate law firm has inked a memorandum of understanding with FleishmanHillard Korea, the Korean arm of the U.S.-headquartered firm, Yulchon said Friday.
 

Related Article

Under the agreement, the two firms will share knowledge on developments in the capital market and practical expertise through regular joint seminars for client companies' staff starting in the second half of this year. FleishmanHillard and Yulchon will also combine their legal and communication expertise to meet more diverse client needs.
 
The deal aims to provide both firms' clients with co-developed tools for use during crises, annual meetings and shareholder rights exercises — such as shareholder activism, ESG and commercial law amendments — the law firm said. 
 
“The challenges facing listed companies in today’s dynamic capital market are becoming increasingly complex,” said Kang Seok-hoon, chairman and managing partner of Yulchon. “By combining FleishmanHillard Korea's outstanding communication capabilities with Yulchon's legal expertise, we will provide more comprehensive and sophisticated services.”
 
“Our collaboration will deliver innovative, integrated solutions to enhance board functions, strengthen decision-making systems and optimize shareholder communication,” said Yvonne Park, president of FleishmanHillard Korea.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags yulchon FleishmanHillard mou

More in Industry

Red ginseng takes stage at major nutrition summit

Trump tariffs cost Kia $566 million in Q2 earnings

Yulchon to hold joint trainings, co-develop tools with major global PR firm

Hanwha Aerospace to receive Nuri rocket technologies in landmark deal

Renault Scenic EV test drive: A wide SUV enters a very narrow market

Related Stories

Educational IT

GS E&C, Honeywell ink MOU on digitalizing plant industry, eco-friendly energy ventures

DAPA signs defense cooperation deal with Canadian security think tank

Kakao M, MBC sign MOU to expand digital intellectual property overseas

For education
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)