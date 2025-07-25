Yulchon to hold joint trainings, co-develop tools with major global PR firm
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 15:26
- KIM JU-YEON
Yulchon has signed an initial agreement with a major public relations firm to deliver joint seminars and other combined services for listed firms.
The Korean corporate law firm has inked a memorandum of understanding with FleishmanHillard Korea, the Korean arm of the U.S.-headquartered firm, Yulchon said Friday.
Under the agreement, the two firms will share knowledge on developments in the capital market and practical expertise through regular joint seminars for client companies' staff starting in the second half of this year. FleishmanHillard and Yulchon will also combine their legal and communication expertise to meet more diverse client needs.
The deal aims to provide both firms' clients with co-developed tools for use during crises, annual meetings and shareholder rights exercises — such as shareholder activism, ESG and commercial law amendments — the law firm said.
“The challenges facing listed companies in today’s dynamic capital market are becoming increasingly complex,” said Kang Seok-hoon, chairman and managing partner of Yulchon. “By combining FleishmanHillard Korea's outstanding communication capabilities with Yulchon's legal expertise, we will provide more comprehensive and sophisticated services.”
“Our collaboration will deliver innovative, integrated solutions to enhance board functions, strengthen decision-making systems and optimize shareholder communication,” said Yvonne Park, president of FleishmanHillard Korea.
