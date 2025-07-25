 Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 break preorder records with 1 million units sold
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 15:25
A customer tries out the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 23. [NEWS1]

A customer tries out the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 23. [NEWS1]

 
Samsung Electronics announced Friday that it had released its latest foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — as well as the Galaxy Watch 8 in Korea, with launches to follow in 110 countries, including Britain and India.
 

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the slimmest and lightest model in the Z Fold series to date, 8.9 millimeters (0.4 inches) thick when folded and 4.2 millimeters when unfolded, with a weight of 215 grams (7.6 ounces).
 
During a one-week preorder period that ended Monday, 1.04 million units were sold in Korea, a record. The Fold 5 and Flip 5, released two years ago, saw combined preorders of 1.02 million units, while the Fold 6 and Flip 6 reached 910,000.
 
According to Samsung, more than half those who preordered online were younger than 40. The Fold 7 also accounted for 60 percent of preorders — marking the first time since 2019 that Fold models outsold Flip models during preorders. In previous years, the Flip accounted for more than 60 percent of preorders.
 
A customer tries out the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the Samsung Store Hongdae in Mapo District, western Seoul, on July 25. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

A customer tries out the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the Samsung Store Hongdae in Mapo District, western Seoul, on July 25. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

 
The Galaxy Watch 8 series features a new Dynamic Lug System optimized for wrist movement and adds capabilities such as a running coach and stress monitoring during sleep.
 
Customers who purchase and activate a new foldable phone in August will receive a 10 percent discount coupon for the Galaxy Watch 8 series via the Samsung.com app as well as a six-month free subscription to Google's AI Pro.
 
The Fold 7 starts at 2.38 million won ($1,700) for the 256GB configuration while the 512GB SKU is 2.54 million won — a 149,600 won increase from its predecessor. The Flip 7 retains its previous pricing of 1.49 million won for 256GB and 1.64 million won for 512GB.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK HAE-LEE [[email protected]]
