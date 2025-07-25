Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 break preorder records with 1 million units sold
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 15:25
Samsung Electronics announced Friday that it had released its latest foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — as well as the Galaxy Watch 8 in Korea, with launches to follow in 110 countries, including Britain and India.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the slimmest and lightest model in the Z Fold series to date, 8.9 millimeters (0.4 inches) thick when folded and 4.2 millimeters when unfolded, with a weight of 215 grams (7.6 ounces).
During a one-week preorder period that ended Monday, 1.04 million units were sold in Korea, a record. The Fold 5 and Flip 5, released two years ago, saw combined preorders of 1.02 million units, while the Fold 6 and Flip 6 reached 910,000.
According to Samsung, more than half those who preordered online were younger than 40. The Fold 7 also accounted for 60 percent of preorders — marking the first time since 2019 that Fold models outsold Flip models during preorders. In previous years, the Flip accounted for more than 60 percent of preorders.
The Galaxy Watch 8 series features a new Dynamic Lug System optimized for wrist movement and adds capabilities such as a running coach and stress monitoring during sleep.
Customers who purchase and activate a new foldable phone in August will receive a 10 percent discount coupon for the Galaxy Watch 8 series via the Samsung.com app as well as a six-month free subscription to Google's AI Pro.
The Fold 7 starts at 2.38 million won ($1,700) for the 256GB configuration while the 512GB SKU is 2.54 million won — a 149,600 won increase from its predecessor. The Flip 7 retains its previous pricing of 1.49 million won for 256GB and 1.64 million won for 512GB.
