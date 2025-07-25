복숭아도 한정판 시대…독특한 품종에 맛들린 소비자
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 09:28
Finding the perfect peach: Fuzzy fruit trending in Korea as appetite grows for unique varieties
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Friday, July 18, 2025
Yellow Dream, Great, Innocence, Shinbi, Yumyeong — and the list goes on. These aren’t the names of this season’s hottest lipstick shades, but they’re Korea’s latest trend obsession: peaches.
Korea is no stranger to fast-changing trends, and the appetite for the newest, hottest pick of the season has spilled into the fruit market. Luscious pink peaches — varying in size, color and texture — with enticing names are flooding local markets, online retailers and social media feeds. Some of the rarer varieties, cultivated at well-known farms, are available exclusively online and sell out quickly.
luscious: 감미로운, 아주 맛있는
enticing: 마음을 끄는, 유혹적인
spill into: ~로 번지다
sell out: 매진되다
옐로우 드림, 그레이트, 이노센스, 신비, 유명 ... 마치 유행 립스틱 같은 이 이름은 사실 지금 한국에서 가장 ‘핫’한 복숭아 품종이다.
한국은 빠르게 바뀌는 트렌드에 익숙하다. 가장 최신의 핫한 아이템을 찾는 현상은 과일 시장으로까지 번졌다. 크기와 색, 식감이 다양한 탐스러운 분홍빛 복숭아들이 매력적인 이름을 달고 시장과 온라인, 소셜미디어 피드를 가득 채우고 있다. 유명한 농장이 키우는 일부 독특한 품종은 오직 온라인에서만 살 수 있고, 금세 매진되기도 한다.
There are now hundreds of peach cultivars available in the country, types created through human intervention, with locally developed types hitting the market each year. Amid this abundance, the peach of the moment changes rapidly. What’s popular this month may end up being replaced by another in the next.
cultivar: 품종
human intervention: 인위적 개입
peach of the moment: 지금 가장 인기 있는 복숭아
한국에는 현재 수많은 복숭아 품종이 유통되고 있으며, 대부분은 사람의 손이 개입돼 탄생한 것들이다. 이 중 매년 새롭게 개발된 품종도 꾸준히 시장에 등장한다. 품종이 넘쳐나기에, 인기 품종도 매우 빠르게 바뀐다. 이번 달의 ‘대세 복숭아’가 다음 달엔 자취를 감출 수도 있다.
With this quickly changing fad comes challenges. As consumer preferences shift each season, developers and farmers are struggling to keep up. The overwhelming number of peach varieties on the market has also led to confusion, with some being marketed as newly developed under unique names but having unclear origins.
fad: (잠깐의) 유행
struggle to keep up: 따라가기 힘들다
unclear origins: 불분명한 출신
빠르게 바뀌는 유행엔 문제도 따른다. 계절마다 변하는 소비자 취향에 따라가기 위해 개발자와 농민은 끊임없이 고군분투해야 한다. 또 품종 수가 너무 많다 보니 혼란이 생겨 어떤 복숭아는 새로 개발된 것처럼 광고하지만, 실은 출처가 불분명한 경우도 있다.
Peach trends move quickly
빠르게 바뀌는 복숭아 트렌드
Nowhere is the speed of this fast-changing trend more visible than at Korea’s largest wholesale market.
At 2:30 a.m. on a Tuesday in the middle of summer while the city was still dark, Garak Market in southern Seoul was already wide awake. Inside the brightly lit warehouses, many forklifts maneuvered around, stacking crates of fruits and vegetables like mountains in preparation for sale.
wholesale market: 도매시장
maneuver: 조종하다, 이리저리 움직이다
crate: (단단한) 상자
역동적인 변화의 속도를 가장 확실하게 체감할 수 있는 곳은 바로 한국 최대 도매시장이다. 여름 어느 화요일 새벽 2시 반, 도시는 여전히 어두웠지만 서울 가락시장은 이미 분주했다. 창고 안 불은 환하게 켜져 있었고, 지게차는 산더미처럼 쌓인 과일과 채소 상자 사이를 빠르게 오가고 있었다.
One section in particular stood out, surrounded by buyers with sharp eyes all drawn to one thing: the peaches.
As the auction kicked off, buyers moved between crates, inspecting peaches by sight, scent and occasionally by taste. But these weren't just white or yellow peaches. Boxes were labeled with all kinds of names like Geumhwang, Sabina, Nayeon, Su-hwang and more — some of them locally cultivated.
stand out: 눈에 띄다
inspect: 살펴보다, 검사하다
locally cultivated: 국내에서 재배된
이중 가장 눈에 띄는 구역이 있었다. 날카로운 눈매의 구매자들이 가득한 이곳에선 모두 오로지 하나, 복숭아에 집중하고 있었다.
경매가 시작되자 구매자들은 상자 사이를 돌아다니며 눈으로, 냄새로, 때로는 맛으로 복숭아를 확인했다. 백도나 황도만 있는 것이 아니었다. ‘금황’, ‘사비나’, ‘나연’, ‘수황’ 등 다양한 이름이 붙은 상자가 줄지어 있었고 이중 일부는 국내산 품종이었다.
