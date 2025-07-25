How Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' brings Seoul's vibrancy and rich flavors to life

A view of Seoul as portrayed in Netflix's ″KPop Demon Hunters″ with Namsan Seoul Tower at the bottom of the image [NETFLIX]
Netflix’s smash-hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" offers plenty of delights — including the opportunity to virtually travel through Seoul and indulge in its signature flavors.
From the iconic Namsan Seoul Tower — where a massive swarm of possessed Saja Boys fans gather — to Jamsil Olympic Stadium, where HUNTR/X perform the spellbinding track “Golden,” the film showcases Seoul’s cityscape and culture in vivid detail. Despite being produced by an American studio, Sony Pictures, the K-pop-themed animation delivers a distinctly Korean experience.
The Korea JoongAng Daily breaks down some of the Seoul locations and local dishes featured in the film.
Namsan Seoul Tower [KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION]
Sitting atop Mount Namsan in central Seoul, Namsan Seoul Tower — originally built as a transmission tower — is now an iconic part of the city’s skyline, much like its multiple portrayals in the animation. In reality, however, there is no colossal stadium atop the mountain where HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys hold a musical showdown. Instead, the base of the tower features a tranquil, tree-lined park with a jeongja (traditional Korean pavilion), where visitors can relax, snack and chat. A stroll up to this point is possible, but many, especially on hot summer days like these, would prefer taking the cable car, which is also a joy in its own right by offering a view of the sprawling metropolis. Inside the tower, there are popular attractions, including a love padlock railing, an observatory and a 360-degree rotating Western-style restaurant, which is often visited by locals for special occasions. Although not officially confirmed, a now-deleted X post by an art director for "KPop Demon Hunters" mentioned that a swift copyright approval for the use of Namsan Seoul Tower helped with early sketchings of Seoul’s layout for the film. Without it, the landmark could have been replaced by another iconic structure, such as the 63 Building in Yeouido or an entirely fictional creation.
━
2. Jamsil Olympic Stadium
A computer-generated image of renovated Jamsil Olympic Stadium [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]
A gripping opening sequence where HUNTR/X smashes the demons on a plane and descends down to a roaring stadium to the tune of "How it's done" is an iconic scene. There are numerous K-pop concert venues in Korea, but unfortunately, only one or two can accommodate the massive number of fans depicted in the animation, so it's not hard to guess where the film drew its inspiration from. Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul is the largest K-pop concert venue in the city, capable of accommodating up to 100,000 people. It is currently under reconstruction until the end of 2026, and some alternatives are a smaller KSPO Dome nearby or an Inspire Arena in Incheon. K-pop juggernauts like BTS and IU, as well as global pop stars like Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, performed there before the remodeling began.
The HUNTR/X battling demons on top of a running subway crossing the Han River [NETFLIX]
Seoul’s subway system is known for its expansive reach across the greater Seoul area — and often comes with a scenic view, day and night. So HUNTR/X's battle with monstrous demons on top of a running subway crossing the Han River on a bridge is a common scene in Seoul, except for the demon part. Or fighting on top of a moving subway car part. The structure of the bridge shows the subway running beneath the main deck of the bridge, matching that of Cheongdam Bridge where Seoul Subway Line No. 7 passes between Cheongdam and Jayang stations. Just like the scene in the animation, this bridge features a double-deck structure where the upper part is used by cars and the lower by subway trains. Aside from this, several sections of the city’s subway routes offer such exterior views. Among them, the sections between Gangbyeon and Jamsilnaru and between Dangsan and Hapjeong on Line No. 2, as well as the segment between Apgujeong and Oksu on Line No. 3, are particularly known for their picturesque scenery.
Cheongdam Bridge with a double-deck structure [YONHAP]
A traditional medicine clinic visited by the HUNTR/X [NETFLIX]
In the animation, the HUNTR/X visits a seemingly shady traditional medicine clinic to get treatment for Rumi's struggling throat. These clinics, called hanuiwon
in Korean, are common in Seoul and attract a wide range of visitors, from those seeking to boost their energy to those looking to lose weight or restore balance to their bodies, They are often treated with acupuncture or brewed herbal remedies called hanyak
. Since the animation became a global hit, the Seoul K-Medi Center, a museum and experience hall dedicated to traditional medicine, has seen an increase in international tourists due to its resemblance to the hanuiwon featured in the animation. The center, located in Dongdaemun District in central Seoul, is housed in a traditional hanok-style venue, just like the one where Rumi obtained her remedies.
Seoul K-Medi Center [DONGDAEMUN-GU GOVERNMENT]
━
5. Naksan Park and Bukchon Hanok Village
Seoul City Wall near Naksan Park [KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION]
Traditional Korean homes, or hanok,
frequently appeared in the film, especially in scenes where Jinu and Rumi held secret "business meetings" out of sight from their teammates. One of the locations is Naksan Park, located in central Seoul, which is situated on the slopes of Mount Naksan. The mountain served as a military vantage point during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897) to protect the capital from external threats. The park is part of Seoul City Wall, also known as Hanyangdoseong, a defensive fortification built in the 14th century. Today, it is more famous for its walking trails and the night view of downtown Seoul. Bukchon Hanok Village, which the director openly cited as a key inspiration for the animation, is situated in the city center, near Gyeongbok Palace and Changgyeonggung Palace. It's a popular destination for tourists, known for its cluster of traditional Korean houses, as well as stylish cafes and boutique shops lining its hilly alleyways.
Bukchon Hanok Village [BAEK JONG-HYUN]
━
6. The Spicy Challenge – Buldak Hot Sauce
Variations of Buldak Hot Sauce [SCREEN CAPTURE]
In the film, the Saja Boys chug down Buldak
sauce during a “Spicy Challenge” TV segment. But what exactly is it? When Samyang first released Buldak Ramen in 2012, it set off a fiery trend in Korea. The original noodles measured 4,404 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), but fans wanted more heat. The brand responded with spicier versions, including the infamous 3x Spicy edition, which peaked at 13,000 SHU. To cater to fans who wanted the flavor without the noodles, Samyang released a standalone hot sauce in 2018. Today, it comes in versions like carbonara, 2x spicy, and even buldak mayo. Koreans now mix it with everything from tteokbokki
(spicy rice cakes) and fried rice to tortilla wraps. But if you're wondering whether it's really chuggable like in the film — take it from this reporter: it’s not.
━
7. Gukbap (soup mixed with rice) combo
A bowl of gukbap (soup mixed with rice) at a restaurant in Busan [JOONGANG ILBO]
The HUNTR/X’s members head to a restaurant late at night after Rumi runs away during its “Golden” rehearsal. There, they sit around a round table topped with steaming bowls of gukbap
and classic banchan
(side dishes), including kkakdugi
(radish kimchi). This is a spot-on depiction of Korean late-night dining culture, as most gukbap restaurants are open 24/7, catering to everyone from night owls to early risers. For many Koreans, the typical gukbap combo is a bowl of gukbap as the main dish, paired with kimchi, often kkakdugi, on the side. A beloved comfort food, gukbap is enjoyed on various occasions: grabbing a quick lunch or dinner, warming up on a cold day, sharing a late-night meal over soju or curing a hangover the next morning.
━
8. Street food favorites
Still from Netflix's ″KPop Demon Hunters,″ showcasing Korean foods [NETFLIX]
Korea’s streets are lined with bunsik staples like tteokbokki, fish cakes, sundae
(blood sausage), gimbap
and Korean-style corndogs. Affordable, satisfying and easy to eat on the go, they’re loved by all — including HUNTR/X, who are seen enjoying them mid-flight. Tteokbokki’s sweet-and-spicy sauce and chewy rice cakes are endlessly popular, spawning flavors like rose, jjajang
(black bean sauce), and even mala. Fish cakes, served on skewers in hot broth, are another comforting go-to. Gimbap, rolled with seaweed and filled with a variety of ingredients, from vegetables to pork cutlet, is a favorite among students and busy office workers alike, as it is easy to carry and eat on the spot.
For foreign viewers, the brown, round slices seen on HUNTR/X’s plane might look unfamiliar, but Koreans will instantly recognize them as sundae. This traditional sausage is made from pig intestines stuffed with ingredients such as glass noodles, vegetables and blood curd. Though its ingredients may sound intimidating, the chewy texture and mild flavor tend to win people over. In Gangwon, ojingeo sundae
swaps intestines for squid, offering a regional twist. Also making a cameo in the film is the Korean-style corndog stand. These are nothing like their Western counterparts, as they are sausages wrapped in fluffy, doughnut-like batter. Some are coated in potato chunks or filled with gooey mozzarella. And in true Korean fashion, they’re often sprinkled with sugar before being topped with ketchup and mustard.
HUNTR/X's members eat instant cup noodles in Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" [NETFLIX]
Koreans have a deep love for cup ramyeon, or instant cup noodles — a fact that becomes obvious the moment you step into a Korean convenience store, where an entire shelf is packed with a dazzling variety of them. Just like the ones shown in the film, these noodles offer a quick, warm and savory meal in just three to four minutes — all you need is hot water. They come in all kinds of forms, from classic soup-based varieties to soupless versions like Buldak Ramen, which require draining the water before mixing in the sauce. There are even limited editions and convenience store exclusives, so if you're visiting Korea, keep an eye out, as you might stumble upon a flavor you won’t find anywhere else. Though cup noodles are common in Asia, there's a fun fact that speaks to just how much Koreans love them: many pack them when traveling abroad, ready to enjoy a comforting taste of home whenever they start to miss Korean food.
BY JIN EUN-SOO, KIM JI-YE
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
