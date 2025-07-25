Power without accountability: Korea’s political elite under fire (KOR)

As Korean pop culture continues to soar globally, the country’s politics remain mired in public distrust. At the center of this disconnect is the political elite — a group whose privilege appears increasingly detached from public service.Sociologist Peter Turchin, in his book "The Collapse of Complex Societies" (2023 Korean edition), offers a definition of elites that resonates with Korea’s current political climate. “Elites are not necessarily smarter, harder-working or more talented than others,” he writes. “They are simply those who hold more social power — the capacity to influence others.” He suggests a more fitting label: “power holders.”Recent events illustrate the cost of unchecked political privilege. Kang Sun-woo, a Democratic Party lawmaker who was nominated to head the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, stepped down after allegations of verbal abuse toward aides. She issued apologies to the president and the public but offered none to her staff — a silence many saw as emblematic of the arrogance often associated with elite impunity.Even more troubling was the ruling party’s instinctive defense of its own. Had Kang not been nominated, the alleged mistreatment of her aides might never have come to light, and her public image as an advocate for justice would likely have remained intact. Meanwhile, the opposition continues to veer toward hard-line rhetoric, amplifying distrust across the political spectrum.Turchin’s analysis identifies the overproduction of political elites as a destabilizing force in modern democracies. “The impoverishment of the masses, the overproduction of elites and the resulting intra-elite competition are corroding our civic cohesion,” he argues. “When the sense of national solidarity disappears, the state begins to rot from within.”Though Turchin developed his theory while analyzing the rise of Donald Trump in the United States, his framework offers insight into Korea’s political malaise. Using a methodology he calls “cliodynamics,” Turchin examines how patterns of political instability and state collapse recur across time and geography.Among the key indicators: stagnating or declining real wages, widening wealth gaps, an oversupply of highly educated but underemployed graduates, eroding public trust and soaring public debt. These factors, he warns, lay the groundwork for political upheaval.In Korea’s case, the warnings are hard to ignore. While cultural exports gain prestige abroad, the credibility of power holders continues to erode at home.사회학에서 엘리트는 남들보다 어떻게든 더 나은 이들이 아니다. 엘리트가 반드시 더 근면하게 일하거나 더 똑똑하거나 재능이 많은 이들인 것은 아니다. 엘리트는 그저 더 많은 사회 권력-다른 사람들에게 영향을 미치는 능력-을 가진 이들이다. 엘리트를 더 잘 설명해 주는 용어는 ‘권력 소유자’다.-피터 터친 『국가는 어떻게 무너지는가』 중에서.K컬처가 세계를 날아다니는데 왜 한국 정치는 이 모양인가. 그 중심에 한국의 정치 엘리트들이 있다. 보좌관 갑질 논란 끝에 낙마한 강선우(사진) 민주당 의원은 대통령과 국민에게 사과하면서 보좌관에겐 사과 한마디 없었다. 끝까지 부끄러움을 모르는 태도였다. 여당의 제 식구 감싸기도 여전했다. 강 의원이 장관 후보자가 되지 않았더라면 이런 갑질이 묻히고, 평소의 정의롭고 입 바른 이미지가 계속됐을 거라고 생각하니 아찔하다. 눈앞의 권력욕에 눈멀어 당을 아스팔트 극우세력에게 갖다 바치고 있는 야당은 어떠한가. 정치 혐오증이 생길 지경이다.피라미드 상층부가 두터워지고 과잉생산된 정치 엘리트들이 정치를 망치는 주요인이라고 진단하는 책이다. “대중의 궁핍화와 엘리트 과잉 생산, 이로 인해 생겨나는 엘리트 내부의 충돌이 점차 우리의 시민적 응집성을 훼손하고 있다. 이런 국민적 협력 의식이 사라지면 국가는 내부에서부터 순식간에 썩는다.”트럼프라는 돌연변이 현상을 해명하려는 데서 시작한 책이니, K정치에 딱 맞아떨어진다고 볼 순 없지만 충분히 흥미로운 통찰을 준다. 저자는 ‘역사동역학’이라는 연구 툴을 통해 과거와 현재, 동서양 여러 나라에서 발견되는 정치적 불안정과 국가 붕괴 현상의 공통점을 찾아낸다. “실질임금이 정체하거나 감소하고, 부유층과 빈곤층의 격차가 커지고, 석박사 학위를 받은 젊은 졸업생이 과잉생산되고, 공적 신뢰가 감소하고, 공공부채가 폭증하는 경우.” 여기서 정치적 불안정이 시작된다는 얘기다.