U.S. postpones trade talks with Korea without notice, raising strategic uncertainty (KOR)

The United States abruptly postponed a planned Korea-U.S. “2+2” trade dialogue scheduled for Friday in Washington, a move that has thrown bilateral tariff negotiations into uncertainty. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, who was set to depart for the talks, received an email just an hour before his flight from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s office, citing an “urgent scheduling conflict.” Koo turned back at Incheon International Airport.The meeting had been expected to serve as a critical juncture in tariff negotiations ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, when mutual tariff measures are set to take effect. With Japan having finalized its deal with Washington on Tuesday and the European Union and China accelerating their negotiations, Seoul had been preparing for a high-stakes push in its own talks.The sudden cancellation leaves Korea uncertain about U.S. intentions — whether this is a simple postponement or a hard-line tactic to gain leverage. What is needed now, however, is not speculation but sober assessment. Korea must prepare for every scenario, including the worst case.U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that nations refusing to open their markets face punitive tariffs. His confrontational stance leaves little room for complacency. Japan’s experience offers a warning: It entered trade talks under one set of terms, only to face escalating demands. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick initially proposed reducing tariffs from 25 to 15 percent in exchange for easing restrictions on U.S. agricultural and auto exports. He also floated a $400 billion investment fund. But after Trump’s intervention, the fund ballooned to $550 billion.The Yomiuri Shimbun reported that “President Trump demanded a concession for every percentage point tariff reduction,” underscoring the transactional nature of his approach. Now, it appears Korea may face similar demands. Bloomberg reported that Lutnick has proposed a $400 billion investment fund to Korea as part of its trade package — a figure equivalent to that of Japan, 2.3 times the size of the Korean economy.The stakes are high. Korea must prioritize protecting its export sectors such as automobiles. It should highlight its position as the largest foreign investor in the United States while leveraging its strengths in shipbuilding, semiconductors and liquefied natural gas to secure more favorable terms.At the same time, market access for sensitive products like beef and agriculture must be carefully weighed against both consumer interests and national priorities. Any trade-offs will require adequate compensation and support.In trade diplomacy, trying to protect everything may mean losing everything. Korea must now prepare a strategic response that accounts for every possible outcome.미국이 25일(현지시간) 워싱턴에서 열릴 예정이었던 ‘한·미 2+2 통상협의’를 어제 돌연 취소했다. 협의 참석을 위해 미국으로 출국하려던 구윤철 부총리 겸 기획재정부 장관은 출국 한 시간을 앞둔 오전 9시쯤 스콧 베센트 미 재무장관의 긴급한 일정으로 협의가 취소됐다는 미국의 e메일을 받고 인천공항에서 발길을 돌렸다.다음 달 1일 미국의 상호관세 부과를 앞두고 ‘한·미 2+2 통상협의’는 양국 관세협상의 분수령으로 여겨졌다. 지난 22일 일본이 미국과 무역협상을 타결하고, 유럽연합(EU)과 중국이 막바지 협상에 속도를 내면서 정부는 이번 협의에 총력전을 펼칠 태세였다. 하지만 미국의 취소로 통상 협의가 무산되면서 관세협상은 그야말로 안갯속이다.단순 연기인지, 협상에서 유리한 고지를 선점하려는 고강도 압박인지 미국의 의도를 파악하는 것부터 혼란스럽다. 하지만 지금 우리에게 필요한 것은 모든 가능성을 계산에 넣고 최악의 시나리오까지 검토하는 냉정한 자세다. 미국의 공세는 거세다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령은 시장을 개방하지 않으면 더 높은 관세를 부과할 것이라고 엄포를 놓으며 협상 상대를 밀어붙이고 있다.일본의 사례는 트럼프의 변칙 플레이에 말리면 눈 뜨고 코 베이기 십상임을 보여준다. 하워드 러트닉 미 상무장관이 일본에 25% 관세를 15%로 내리는 조건으로 미국산 농산물과 자동차, 트럭의 진입 장벽 완화 등을 제시하며 일본에 4000억 달러 규모의 투자 펀드 조성을 제안했지만, 트럼프의 최종 재가를 거치며 투자 펀드 규모는 5500억 달러로 늘어났다. 요미우리신문이 “트럼프 대통령이 일본에 관세를 1%포인트씩 내릴 때마다 반대급부를 요구했다”고 보도했을 정도다.미국은 한국에도 비슷한 수준의 요구를 들고나올 태세다. 블룸버그는 이날 “러트닉 미 상무장관이 (관세 협상에 앞서) 한국에 4000억 달러(약 54７조원) 규모의 투자펀드 조성을 제안했다”고 보도했다. 한국 경제 규모의 2.3배 수준인 일본과 같은 수준의 투자를 요구하고 나선 것만으로도 협상의 난이도는 만만치 않을 듯하다.무엇보다 자동차 등 핵심 수출 품목의 경쟁력을 훼손하지 않을 정도의 관세 합의를 끌어내는 게 우선이다. 이를 위해 한국이 미국 내 최대 투자국이라는 사실을 어필하는 동시에 조선·반도체 등 제조업 협력과 LNG 개발 참여 등을 레버리지 삼아 경쟁국보다는 나은 결과를 끌어내야 한다. 농산물과 소고기 등 민감 품목의 시장 개방은 소비자 이익과 국익을 함께 따져야 한다. 개방에 따른 피해를 최소화하기 위한 보상과 지원 대책도 마련해야 한다. 모두 다 지키려다 모두 다 잃을 수도 있다. 모든 경우의 수에 대비한 전략을 세워야 우리를 지킬 수 있다.