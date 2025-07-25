From real life to animation: Leejung of 'Street Woman Fighter' choreographs 'KPop Demon Hunters'
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 10:00 Updated: 25 Jul. 2025, 10:35
- KIM JI-YE
For Leejung, the choreographer-dancer behind Blackpink, Twice and most recently Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters," dance is more than a job. According to the 26-year-old, it is her "salvation" as well as her "ego and pride."
"Dance isn't just an art, a genre or a job to me anymore,” Leejung said during an interview with reporters at a cafe in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Thursday. “It's what keeps me going. I hope this doesn't sound too dramatic, but it's truly been my salvation."
Leejung participated as a member of Team Korea Bumsup in “World of Street Woman Fighter,” which ended on Tuesday. The show was the third season of the “Street Woman Fighter” franchise (2021-), aside from spinoffs such as “Street Dance Girls Fighter” (2021-23) and “Street Man Fighter” (2022).
The latest season focused on an international face-off featuring six crews from five countries: AG Squad from Australia; Bumsup from Korea; Motiv from the United States; Osaka Ojo Gang and RHTokyo from Japan; and The Royal Family from New Zealand. Mike Song, co-founder of the globally renowned dance crew Kinjaz, and producer-singer Park Jin-young, also known as JYP, served as judges.
Leejung acknowledged that the franchise’s first season, which aired in 2021, gained massive popularity and shifted dance in Korea from a niche subculture to a mainstream art.
She also shared that witnessing the shift in how people viewed dance since the franchise’s first season felt like a “miracle” and a “dream.”
“Through the show, I came to realize once again how incredible it is to have so many people watching — not just for entertainment, but to really engage in conversations about dance and what makes a great piece. That alone felt like a dream. Honestly, it feels like a miracle,” she said.
Meeting worldwide dance crews inspired her and made her realize how much more she has to learn.
"I’ve been in the dance scene for about 10 years now, so at times I wondered if there would come a day when I’d be bored with dancing,” she said.
“But through this experience, I realized that even after a decade, I still have so much to learn. And as long as I’m not good enough, there’s no way I’ll get bored. That in itself was really reassuring."
Kaea of AG Squad — someone she looked up to while growing up — calling her a “star” and an “icon” pushed her to keep moving forward.
Although Team Korea was eliminated in the semifinals, Leejung said, “Every moment left me thinking I could’ve done more — and sure, I wish I had. But I don’t regret any of it.”
Leejung recently expanded her horizons to animation by choreographing HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” and Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” for Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters.”
She was offered a chance to join the project in the early stages, about three years ago. Her heart had pounded with excitement.
"At our very first Zoom meeting for this production, they told me what they were planning and that they needed me. My heart literally started racing,” she said.
"When they showed me the plan for ‘How It’s Done,’ and said, ‘There are no physical limits, so go ahead and do everything you want to do. Dream big,’ I was so excited and genuinely touched.”
Her everyday behaviors, such as what she does with friends after dancing, were also incorporated into the film during motion capture — especially in the sauna scene.
“While capturing my dance moves, they purposely left the camera on to observe my natural gestures and how I interact with friends and move around my environment. I heard that they included a lot of that in the final cut,” she said.
"The producer told me that all those movements [from the sauna scene] were mine. And I replied, ‘Did they really make it that far?’ I was so happy to hear that even my unconscious movements influenced the final product."
Now, as one of the leading figures in the K-pop dance scene, she has become a role model for many young aspiring dancers. Reflecting on her journey, she offered a heartfelt message.
"Protecting and doing what I love might not change the world, but it can at least change my world. So I hope that everyone discovers what they love and holds onto it. I will be striving to do the same.”
