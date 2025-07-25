 Kwon Eun-bi pulls out of Waterbomb Festival
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 20:27
Singer Kwon Eun-bi [WOLLIM ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer Kwon Eun-bi will sit out the upcoming Waterbomb Busan 2025 music festival set to take place on Saturday due to health reasons.
 
“Kwon Eun-bi has been resting for three weeks upon medical advice and was initially set on taking part,” her agency, Woollim Entertainment, said in a press release on Friday.
 

“However, due to her current condition, we decided that it would be best for her to continue her rest and focus on recovering.”
 
The agency did not elaborate on the nature of her condition.
 
“We apologize to fans for worrying them. We ask for your kind understanding. We will provide her with the utmost care to make sure that she comes back to the stage in healthy shape,” the agency said.
 
Kwon was set to take part in this year's Waterbomb Busan 2025 music and water festival on Saturday.
 
The festival is set to boast a strong lineup of artists including girl group 2NE1, boy bands Monsta X, Highlight and singer Jeon Somi.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
Kwon Eun-bi pulls out of Waterbomb Festival

