Seventeen's Joshua releases cover of 2019 hit 'Love Is Gone'
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 17:25
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Joshua of boy band Seventeen released a reinterpretation of DJ duo Slander’s acoustic hit “Love Is Gone” (2019) at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Known for its aching lyrics and stripped-down arrangement, “Love Is Gone,” with vocals by Dylan Matthew, has since become a sleeper hit, racking up more than 600 million streams on Spotify and more than 280 million views on YouTube.
Joshua's version retains the somber essence of the original, but the Seventeen member’s delicate phrasing adds a new layer of intimacy, according to agency Pledis Entertainment.
The collaboration was initiated by Slander, who are longtime fans of Seventeen.
“We are super excited to share 'Love Is Gone,'” the DJ duo said in a statement. “This new version stays true to the original emotional core, but breathes new life with fresh vocal melodies and overtones. We hope everyone who has heard the original gets a chance to hear this brand new version.”
Joshua also expressed gratitude for the opportunity.
“It’s an honor to share a song I personally enjoy through my voice,” he said in a statement. “I’ll keep working hard to explore more musical avenues and show listeners my own colors.”
Joshua has increasingly been expanding his global musical footprint, previously featuring on “17” with U.S. R&B artist Pink Sweat$ and fellow Seventeen member DK and participating in U.S. boy band New Kids On The Block’s revival album.
Seventeen is gearing up for its new world tour “[NEW_],” which kicks off on Sept. 13 at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)