 Stray Kids to release 4th full-length album 'Karma' on Aug. 22
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 11:01
Still from Stray Kids' teaser for upcoming album ″Karma″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Still from Stray Kids' teaser for upcoming album ″Karma″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Stray Kids is set to release its fourth full-length album titled “Karma” on Aug. 22, JYP Entertainment said Friday.
 
The agency released a teaser on the band’s social media channels the same day, which featured an event titled “2081 Karma Sports” and the eight members competing to become the winner.
 

2081 Karma Sports, a new addition to the Stray Kids universe, takes place in the future and is similar to events like the Olympics and World Cup, the agency said.
 
More information about the album’s tracklist will be revealed later.
 
It’s the band’s first full-length album since “5-STAR,” which was released in June 2023.
 
Stray Kids debuted in 2018. The eight-member boy band saw commercial success with songs such as “God’s Menu” (2020), “Thunderous” (2021), “Maniac” (2022) and “Walkin on Water” (2024).
 
The band is currently touring Europe as part of its ongoing “dominATE” world tour and is set to perform in Saint-Denis, France, on Saturday and Sunday.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
