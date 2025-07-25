New defense minister vows to rebuild military as 1st civilian chief

New Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back pledged Friday to rebuild the military into one trusted by the people following last year's botched martial law bid as he formally took office as the country's first civilian defense chief in 64 years.Ahn made the remark after President Lee Jae Myung approved his appointment earlier in the day, filling the ministerial post that had been vacant since former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun stepped down over allegations he played a key role in the short-lived martial law imposition on Dec. 3, 2024."We need to restore our military's pride and thoroughly push for a defense reform that can respond to domestic and external threats ... this is where the mission of a civilian defense minister lies," Ahn said in his inaugural address.He called on the military to strictly adhere to political neutrality and focus on its duty of protecting the people from external threats, mentioning North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats, and growing uncertainties in the global security situation.As part of such efforts, the new minister vowed to strengthen a defense cooperation network based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which he called a "linchpin" of the country's security."I will continuously expand cooperation so the South Korea-U.S. alliance, as a 'global comprehensive strategic alliance,' will develop in a direction that corresponds with national interest," he said.At the same time, Ahn vowed to militarily support efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula, pledging to leave doors open for dialogue while strengthening deterrence.Following his inauguration, Ahn presided over a meeting of key commanders, where he inspected the military situation and called for a firm and watertight readiness posture against any threat.Attending the meeting held at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) were senior officials of the defense ministry, the JCS and armed services, including JCS Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo.Yonhap