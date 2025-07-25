Agricultural products included on Trump tariff talk agenda, says Korea's presidential office
Agricultural products have been included as one of the agenda items in the ongoing tariff talks with the United States, Korea's presidential office said on Friday, signaling a concession in this area.
Until now, rice and similar items had been excluded from the negotiations. However, Kim Yong-beom, presidential chief of staff for policy, did not clarify exactly what is included in the negotiation agenda.
The presidential office held a trade strategy meeting on Friday to review the progress of the Korea-U.S. trade negotiations and discuss future response measures.
“On Thursday, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and held in-depth discussions on ways to conclude the tariff negotiations, including measures to strengthen cooperation in the manufacturing sector,” said Kim.
“The Trade Minister is continuing negotiations with U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer,” said Kim. “Agricultural products are among the items under negotiation.”
Kim also clarified that the Aug. 1 deadline for tariff negotiations remains unchanged.
“Both sides reaffirmed the importance of mutual cooperation in strategic manufacturing sectors such as shipbuilding and semiconductors, and agreed to further develop concrete plans for that cooperation,” added Kim. “They reaffirmed their commitment to deriving a mutually beneficial deal before Aug. 1.”
“Our side strongly requested that the United States ease tariffs on specific sectors, including automobiles, while emphasizing the importance of Korea-U.S. manufacturing cooperation,” Kim stressed.
National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac addressed concerns about the United States canceling the planned “2+2” talks between the finance and trade chiefs of both countries, stating, “Some suggest that there may be turbulence in the Korea-U.S. negotiation front, but the talks are still ongoing.”
“The security sector package can be considered more stable than other areas,” Wi said. “We hope that the stable energy from the security sector will generate positive ripple effects in other fields.”
