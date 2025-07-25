Korea's industry and trade ministers meet U.S. commerce secretary to discuss bilateral deal
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 13:06
Korea’s Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on Thursday in Washington to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement.
In a statement released Thursday, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said the talks, held at 11:30 a.m. at the U.S. Department of Commerce, focused on ways to reach an agreement on tariff issues and bolster cooperation in manufacturing. The ministerial-level meeting lasted 80 minutes.
During the talks, Kim proposed expanding bilateral cooperation in strategic manufacturing sectors, including shipbuilding, semiconductors and batteries. He also emphasized the need for mutual tariff relief, particularly in the automotive sector.
The ministry said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement before Aug. 1, the date the United States has designated for reciprocal tariffs to take effect. They also agreed to hold follow up negotiations soon.
“We will do everything we can to ensure that Korean companies are not treated less favorably than their global competitors,” Kim said. “Based on the outcome of these discussions, we will work to secure the best possible results by Aug. 1 in line with Korea’s national interests.”
A day prior to his meeting with Lutnick, Kim met with U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright to discuss cooperation in clean energy and energy security. Kim also invited Wright to attend the upcoming Energy Super Week event in Busan, scheduled for the end of August.
Separately, Yeo held a virtual meeting with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday to highlight the contributions of Korean investments in the United States and conduct outreach activities.
In the coming days, Kim is scheduled to meet Doug Burgum, U.S. secretary of the interior, while Yeo will hold individual meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to further discuss tariffs and energy cooperation.
