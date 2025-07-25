Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Korea to beef up State Department operations in Indo-Pacific

A senior U.S. diplomat will visit Korea and the Philippines this month for talks on reinforcing the State Department's operations in the Indo-Pacific, the department said Thursday.Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas will travel to Seoul and Manila through Tuesday next week on a trip that started Wednesday, it said."Deputy Secretary Rigas will engage with counterparts to strengthen the Department's operations in the Indo-Pacific region," the department said in a media note. It did not elaborate."Deputy Secretary Rigas's travel demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and will build on the Administration's efforts to foster a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific that advances the interests of the American people," it added.His Asia swing comes amid lingering speculation that the department could close a consulate in Korea's southern port city of Busan as part of its reform efforts.Regarding the speculation, the department has said that it continues to assess America's global programs and posture, while consulate operations continue as normal.Yonhap