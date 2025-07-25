Top diplomats of Korea, U.S. likely to hold talks July 31: sources

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are likely to hold their first talks in Washington next Thursday just ahead of the Aug. 1 tariff deadline set by the United States, according to diplomatic sources.Seoul has been in talks with Washington to arrange Cho's trip for his one-on-one with Rubio as early as possible as Korea seeks to reach a trade deal with the United States to lower the 25 percent reciprocal tariff and sectoral duties set by the Donald Trump administration on Korean goods.Korea and the United States have effectively agreed to hold a meeting between Cho and Rubio on July 31 (Seoul time) just before the Aug. 1 tariff deadline takes effect, the sources said Friday.Concerns have grown over whether the two sides will be able to make a breakthrough before the deadline following Washington's abrupt cancellation of high-level trade talks.The planned "2+2" talks among the finance and trade chiefs of the two countries were abruptly postponed Thursday due to an unspecified "urgent schedule" from the U.S. side, sparking speculation that the tariff talks may not be headed for a smooth touchdown.Upon returning from his U.S. trip Thursday, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac confirmed he was not able to meet Rubio in person due to Rubio's tight schedule. Wi instead said they held talks over the phone.In an apparent bid to dispel concerns over the bleak outlook for the tariff talks, Wi stressed that he had met with key officials from the Donald Trump administration, including Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Wi also emphasized that his meetings with those top officials did not only focus on tariffs but included broader issues related to security and the alliance.Wi said the tariff talks were "nearing an end" and "at a critical juncture."While the tariffs are expected to be high on the agenda in Cho's talks with Rubio, Cho is also likely to use his trip to discuss with his counterpart the timing of President Lee Jae Myung's visit to the United States for a summit with Trump.Yonhap