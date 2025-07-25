U.S. lawmakers table bill again to provide work visas for highly skilled Korean nationals

Two U.S. lawmakers have reintroduced a bill aimed at providing work visas for highly-skilled South Korean nationals as part of an effort to encourage greater collaboration between Korean and U.S. businesses.Rep. Young Kim and Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove introduced the bill, titled "Partner with Korea Act," that seeks to create an allotment of 15,000 E-4 highly skilled work visas for Korean nationals with specialized education or expertise.The bill seeks to create a visa allotment for Korean citizens, provided that potential employers ensure visa holders are not hired for positions that American citizens could fill."As the Chinese Communist Party and North Korea increase aggression and work to rewrite the world's rules-based international order, our partnership with South Korea has never been more vital," Kim, the chairwoman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on East Asia and the Pacific, said."South Korea's highly skilled work force can help support our economic and national security amid rising threats in the Indo-Pacific," she added.Kamlager-Dove pointed out that Korean immigrants are an "integral" part of America's fabric, making essential contributions in various industries, from technology to health care and beyond."I am honored to introduce legislation that will open doors for high-skilled workers from the Republic of Korea," the lawmaker said. "When we fail to attract and retain immigrant talent, our businesses and economy suffer — that's why the Partner with Korea Act is crucial for keeping America competitive."Yonhap