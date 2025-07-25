Billlie's Haruna takes time off after trespasser forces entry into her home
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 16:36 Updated: 25 Jul. 2025, 16:42
Haruna of the girl group Billlie was threatened by a trespasser who forced themselves into the singer's house and will be taking time off to recover from the mental harm.
"An outsider recently physically forced themselves into Haruna's residence by damaging the door and threatened the singer," her agency Mystic Story said Friday in a press release.
"Due to the severity of the incident, she was immediately transferred to a medical facility and given a thorough checkup. We have reported the trespasser to the police and moved Haruna's residence."
Haruna was recommended to rest in a calm environment, according to the agency.
"For the time being, Billlie will continue with the rest of the six members. We will share the timeline of Haruna's return in the future," the agency said.
"The severity of this incident has been gravely noted by the agency, and we will be taking the utmost strict measures — both civil and criminal — against the perpetrator, in coordination with the police."
"We deeply apologize for the sudden news and vow to provide all the care that the singer needs to ensure her full recovery," added the agency.
