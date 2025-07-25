Death toll from recent torrential rains rises to 24 after body of Gapyeong victim found
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 15:29
The death toll from the torrential rains that swept across Korea from last Wednesday to Sunday has risen to 24, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Friday.
In its daily disaster management report, the ministry said one additional fatality was confirmed as of 5 p.m. Thursday — a person who had been reported missing in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi, was found dead. The number of people missing now stands at four, down from five.
South Gyeongsang reported the highest number of deaths, with 13, followed by Gyeonggi with seven, South Chungcheong with three and Gwangju with one.
Emergency repairs are underway across the country, with the overall restoration rate for affected infrastructure at 59.9 percent. A total of 3,971 of 6,095 damaged private properties, or 65.2 percent, have been repaired, as have 4,674 of 8,346 damaged public facilities, or 56 percent.
The torrential downpours forced 15,747 people from 11,151 households to evacuate. As of Thursday, 2,124 people from 1,694 households had yet to return home. Of them, 1,982 people from 1,594 households remain in temporary shelters provided by the government and local authorities.
In the aftermath of the heavy rains, a sweltering heat wave has gripped the country. On Wednesday alone, 107 people were treated for heat-related illnesses, and one person died in Paju, Gyeonggi. The heat has also taken a toll on livestock, resulting in the deaths of 651 pigs and more than 22,000 poultry, bringing the total to 23,625 animals.
As the country struggles with the dual impact of floods and extreme heat, government agencies and local governments have convened to discuss recovery plans. The Interior Ministry’s disaster recovery task force is focusing on providing relief and psychological support to flood victims, managing waste from inundated homes and farms, and ensuring the efficient operation of integrated support centers.
Efforts to swiftly restore public infrastructure, such as roads and riverbanks, are also underway, with personnel and equipment being coordinated.
“The government will marshal all available resources to ease the suffering of disaster victims and accelerate facility repairs,” said Kim Gwang-yong, the head of the ministry’s national disaster and safety control center.
Public-private cooperation on heat wave response was also discussed. The Interior Ministry’s rapid response team met with officials from civic groups such as the Korea Volunteer Center to share policies and strategies for supporting field volunteers.
To aid recovery efforts, the Ministry of Science and ICT has also implemented measures to support communications services in affected areas. These include discounts on mobile, landline and internet service fees, as well as pay television services such as IPTV, cable and satellite. Major telecom companies, including KT, SK Telecom, LG U+ and SK Broadband, have joined the relief effort.
Private companies have also stepped in. Hyundai Motor Group has deployed six mobile laundry and disinfection vehicles, while Samsung Electronics Service has sent engineers to inspect damaged appliances. LG Electronics has established service stations in flood-affected areas to provide repairs.
“We will work closely with private organizations to minimize the damage from both the flooding and the heat wave, and enhance the effectiveness of on-site responses,” said Oh Byeong-kwon, director of the natural disaster division at the Interior Ministry.
