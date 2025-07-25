Former President Yoon ordered to pay 104 people damages for 'emotional distress' during martial law
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 16:45
A Seoul court on Friday ordered former President Yoon Suk Yeol to pay damages to 104 plaintiffs who claimed they'd suffered psychological harm during the Dec. 3, 2024 martial law incident.
This marks the first court ruling recognizing citizens' right to compensation for damages caused by the declaration.
The Seoul Central District Court on Friday ruled that Yoon had violated his constitutional obligations by paralyzing the functions of national institutions and failing to uphold the dignity and safety of citizens.
“It is evident that the plaintiffs suffered emotional distress, including fear, anxiety and humiliation,” the court stated.
The court concluded that Yoon’s actions amounted to an “intentional unlawful act,” adding, “Given the clear undemocratic and illegal nature of the martial law declaration and the subsequent Constitutional Court ruling to remove him from office, Yoon is liable to pay compensation for the psychological damage inflicted.”
The court awarded the plaintiffs the full amount they demanded, determining that “100,000 won [$72.55] per person is a reasonable and justifiable sum.” Yoon must also pay 12 percent annual interest on damages from April 30, 2025, the date of delivery of the complaint, until the full amount is paid.
The plaintiffs filed the suit on Dec. 10 of last year, claiming they'd suffered emotional harm from the declaration. The group was formed by Lee Geum-gyu, who represented the National Assembly during Yoon’s impeachment trial and is currently investigating the death of a marine as a special prosecutor.
During the trial, Yoon’s legal team requested that Lee provide a legal fee deposit — a move typically made when a claim appears clearly groundless — but the court rejected it, indicating that the plaintiffs’ case was not without merit.
Legal experts say this ruling may set a precedent, opening the door to additional lawsuits. In May, four civic groups, including the Korea Federation of Microenterprise Associations, filed a separate lawsuit against Yoon and former Minister of Defense Kim Yong-hyun, seeking 1 million won per plaintiff — 100,000 won in emotional damages and 900,000 won for property loss allegedly caused by the martial law incident.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JUN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
