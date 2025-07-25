Heat wave alert rises to highest level as temperatures soar across Korea
Korea is grappling with an unrelenting heat wave that has prompted the government to escalate its emergency response and roll out top-level measures to protect public health and safety.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced Friday that it had raised the national heat wave alert to the highest level and activated Level 1 of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (CDSCH) at 2 p.m.
“As most parts of the country are under heat wave advisories, we have raised the heat wave crisis alert to the highest level and initiated a CDSCH Level 1 response,” the ministry said.
The highest alert is triggered when more than 40 percent of the nation’s regions are forecast to experience a perceived high of at least 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) for three consecutive days. As of 10 a.m. Friday, 180 of the 183 designated areas nationwide — 98 percent — were under a heat advisory.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported that 1,979 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses so far this summer, with 10 deaths confirmed as of Thursday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said temperatures surged across the country on Friday, with daytime highs reaching 37 degrees Celsius in Seoul and Daejeon. Gwangju hit 36 degrees Celsius, Daegu 35, Incheon 34, and Ulsan and Busan 32.
The heat is expected to persist through the weekend, with temperatures in Seoul forecast to climb as high as 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday — a level nearing the record-breaking 39.6 degrees Celsius set in 2018.
In response, Minister of the Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung, who also heads the CDSCH, urged all government agencies and local authorities to mount a coordinated response to protect the public from the extreme heat.
He directed agencies to strengthen safety checks and protection measures for vulnerable groups, including older people, outdoor workers and residents of makeshift housing. Construction sites and venues hosting large gatherings must be closely monitored to prevent heat-related illnesses, he added.
Authorities will also operate designated cooling centers and implement mitigation measures such as shaded rest areas and misting systems. Yun emphasized the need to prepare for increased fire risk from heavy air conditioning use and to manage electricity supply carefully.
The government will ramp up public campaigns to promote heat safety guidelines, urging people to take precautions such as staying indoors during peak heat hours and drinking plenty of water.
“The government will make every effort to protect the public from the heat and focus on managing high-risk facilities,” Yun said. “We urge the public to avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day and to follow recommended safety measures, such as drinking enough water.”
