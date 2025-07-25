 Number of beef cattle in Korea falls in Q2: data
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 14:01
 
Cows are seen at a fram in Damyang, South Jeolla on April 28. [YONHAP]

The number of beef cattle raised at Korean farms dropped sharply from a year earlier in the second quarter, partly due to a decline in the number of calf-bearing cows, data showed Friday.
 
As of end-June, Korean farms raised 3.4 million beef cattle, down 5.8 percent from a year before, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
 

The number of milk cows fell 1.9 percent on-year to 371,000, while the figure for pigs slipped 1.5 percent to 10.89 million.
 
The figures for beef cows, milk cows and pigs have been showing a downward trend since 2023, according to the statistics office.
 
The number of layer chickens fell 0.6 percent to 77.72 million over the cited period, with the figure for broiler chickens dipping 2.2 percent to 109.76 million.
 
The number of ducks, on the other hand, surged 9.5 percent to 10.44 million, the data showed.
 
 

Yonhap
