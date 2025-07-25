Party or pause? Some festivals postpone, others proceed after critics call events 'inappropriate' after floods.
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 17:08 Updated: 25 Jul. 2025, 17:16
Is it tone-deaf to throw a water party while flood victims are still bailing out their homes? Some flood-hit regions in South Jeolla have scrapped their water festivals, but others are pressing ahead.
As communities across the province reel from devastating storm damage, Gwangju’s Gwangsan District and South Jeolla’s Hampyeong County have postponed or canceled their events amid mounting public outcry.
Gwangsan District announced Friday that it would postpone the second Gwangsan Water Rock Festival, which had been scheduled for Saturday. The decision came after a community meeting with around 30 local residents and business owners.
The district had initially defended its plan to proceed, stating the festival would “revitalize the local economy.” The event, set to take place at the Migung Plaza in Cheomdan 1-dong, was to feature water-based activities including water gun fights, a children’s pool and a performance by DJ NewJeansNim.
However, civic groups and residents criticized the move, citing the severity of recent storm damage in the area.
“It’s problematic to host a water festival while simultaneously requesting the central government to declare the district a special disaster zone,” one organization noted. Gwangsan District recorded an estimated 13 billion won ($9.4 million) in property damage due to torrential rains that hit the region from July 17 to 20.
“There has been no finalized plan yet regarding cancellation, postponement or rescheduling," a district official said. "The event had been a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors, so the postponement is disappointing.”
Hampyeong County also scrapped its own festival, which was to be held for the first time. The Water Play Festa (translated), scheduled to open on Saturday at Hampyeong Expo Park and run for 15 days, was canceled due to the flooding situation. The county reported 5.15 billion won in damage.
In contrast, areas that were spared from major flood damage plan to go ahead with their summer festivals. South Jeolla's Jangheung County will host the 18th Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival from Saturday to Aug. 3 as scheduled.
“We will hold the festival in a subdued atmosphere out of consideration for ongoing recovery efforts," a Jangheung official said.
"The event has been held for 17 years to boost the local economy and support small businesses, so canceling it entirely is not feasible. Instead, we will donate all proceeds to flood victims,” the official added.
South Jeolla's Mokpo also plans to proceed with the 2025 Mokpo Marine W Show on Saturday.
“Since Mokpo wasn’t directly affected by the storm, canceling the event could severely impact the local economy," a spokesperson for the city said. "The decision was made after listening to local businesses and tourism stakeholders.”
Still, criticism followed. A local organization made up of Mokpo citizens issued a statement, saying, “Hosting a water festival while others suffer from flood damage is inappropriate. The city should reduce the event budget and redirect funds to support recovery efforts across the country.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HWANG HEE-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)