 Party or pause? Some festivals postpone, others proceed after critics call events 'inappropriate' after floods.
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 17:08 Updated: 25 Jul. 2025, 17:16
Special forces troops under the Army Special Warfare Command assist with recovery efforts at a flood-damaged home in Damyang, South Jeolla, on July 24. [REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY]

Is it tone-deaf to throw a water party while flood victims are still bailing out their homes? Some flood-hit regions in South Jeolla have scrapped their water festivals, but others are pressing ahead.
 
As communities across the province reel from devastating storm damage, Gwangju’s Gwangsan District and South Jeolla’s Hampyeong County have postponed or canceled their events amid mounting public outcry.
 

Gwangsan District announced Friday that it would postpone the second Gwangsan Water Rock Festival, which had been scheduled for Saturday. The decision came after a community meeting with around 30 local residents and business owners.
 
The district had initially defended its plan to proceed, stating the festival would “revitalize the local economy.” The event, set to take place at the Migung Plaza in Cheomdan 1-dong, was to feature water-based activities including water gun fights, a children’s pool and a performance by DJ NewJeansNim.
 
Gwangju's Gwangsan District has postponed the second Gwangsan Water Rock Festival, originally scheduled for July 26 near Migwan Square in Cheomdan 1-dong, according to an announcement on the district’s official blog. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A road near Cheomdan Intersection in Gwangsan District, Gwangju is completely flooded as rainfall reaches up to 80 millimeters (3.15 inches) per hour on July 17 in this photo provided by a reader. [NEWS1]

However, civic groups and residents criticized the move, citing the severity of recent storm damage in the area. 
 
“It’s problematic to host a water festival while simultaneously requesting the central government to declare the district a special disaster zone,” one organization noted. Gwangsan District recorded an estimated 13 billion won ($9.4 million) in property damage due to torrential rains that hit the region from July 17 to 20.
 
“There has been no finalized plan yet regarding cancellation, postponement or rescheduling," a district official said. "The event had been a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors, so the postponement is disappointing.”
 
Hampyeong County in South Jeolla has canceled its Water Play Festa (translated), which was scheduled to run for 15 days starting July 26 at the Hampyeong Expo Park water playground, according to a notice on the county’s official website. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Hampyeong County also scrapped its own festival, which was to be held for the first time. The Water Play Festa (translated), scheduled to open on Saturday at Hampyeong Expo Park and run for 15 days, was canceled due to the flooding situation. The county reported 5.15 billion won in damage.
 
In contrast, areas that were spared from major flood damage plan to go ahead with their summer festivals. South Jeolla's Jangheung County will host the 18th Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival from Saturday to Aug. 3 as scheduled.
 
Visitors cool off under streams of water at the Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival held along the Tamjin River in Jangheung County, South Jeolla, on July 28, 2024. [YONHAP]

“We will hold the festival in a subdued atmosphere out of consideration for ongoing recovery efforts," a Jangheung official said.
 
"The event has been held for 17 years to boost the local economy and support small businesses, so canceling it entirely is not feasible. Instead, we will donate all proceeds to flood victims,” the official added.
 
South Jeolla's Mokpo also plans to proceed with the 2025 Mokpo Marine W Show on Saturday. 
 
“Since Mokpo wasn’t directly affected by the storm, canceling the event could severely impact the local economy," a spokesperson for the city said. "The decision was made after listening to local businesses and tourism stakeholders.”
 
Still, criticism followed. A local organization made up of Mokpo citizens issued a statement, saying, “Hosting a water festival while others suffer from flood damage is inappropriate. The city should reduce the event budget and redirect funds to support recovery efforts across the country.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HWANG HEE-GYU [[email protected]]
