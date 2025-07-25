Unidentified headless body found in mountains of Gangwon

Suspect in blackmail case turns out to be victim with intellectual disability

Police look into scam by fake reporter following Lee Jun-seok

Related Stories

Reform Party nominates Lee Jun-seok as candidate for possible presidential election

Lee Jun-seok rules out presidential campaign merger with PPP's Kim

Lee Jun-seok claims to offer viable alternative to PPP that buried itself

MBC mutes Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok during debate due to sexually explicit remarks

Petition to boot Lee Jun-seok from Assembly over debate comment qualifies for review