Police suspect alleged Incheon shooter planned to kill everyone in room
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 15:06
Police plan to add a charge of attempted murder against a man in his 60s who was arrested for fatally shooting his son with a homemade shotgun on his birthday, after uncovering evidence that he also targeted his daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Incheon Yeonsu Precinct said Friday that it will additionally charge the 62-year-old suspect with attempted murder on top of existing charges of murder, violation of the Act on the Safety Management of Guns, Swords, and Explosives and attempted arson of an inhabited building.
According to police, the man is suspected of having intended to kill not only his 33-year-old son but also four other individuals present at the scene — his daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and a foreign acquaintance of the daughter-in-law.
Police said they found the man had chased the foreign guest after they fled the scene, which provides grounds for the additional charge.
The victim’s family earlier submitted a statement to police asserting that the man had “intended to kill everyone at the scene.”
However, the suspect has denied the attempted murder charge, stating in two prior police interviews that his intent was solely to kill his son. Police questioned him for a third time on Friday, focusing on his motive and whether he had plans to target others.
“The suspect pursued the foreign guest who escaped and appeared to harbor intent to kill other family members,” a police official said. “We plan to formally apply the attempted murder charge within the day.”
The suspect allegedly shot and killed his son on the 33rd floor of an apartment building in Songdo, Incheon, at 9:31 p.m. on Sunday. The incident occurred on the suspect’s birthday, during a celebration prepared by his son and family.
Police also discovered 15 explosives, including containers filled with flammable liquid, paint thinner and detergent bottles, along with ignition devices, at the suspect’s home in Dobong District, northern Seoul. Some were found to be set on a timer to ignite at noon the day after the shooting, pointing to an additional arson attempt.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
