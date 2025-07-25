People Power Party faces internal gridlock and far-right drift

The People Power Party (PPP) is showing signs of regression rather than renewal, with party reform efforts once again stalling. At two separate general meetings held on July 23, lawmakers failed to address the latest reform proposals in a meaningful manner, leaving the discussions unresolved.Yoon Hee-sook, head of the party’s innovation committee, had put forward a plan calling for a clear break with former President Yoon Suk Yeol, including a formal apology and changes to party bylaws. However, internal disputes over whether Yoon was properly invited to the meeting overshadowed the agenda itself. Even when she was eventually allowed to present the proposals in the afternoon session, many lawmakers expressed hesitation or indifference.Yoon Hee-sook has identified emergency leadership committee chair Song Eon-seog and lawmakers Na Kyung-won, Yoon Sang-hyun, and Jang Dong-hyuk as the first group of figures who should step down. She also demanded that pro-Yoon factions — the party’s dominant wing — take responsibility for the party’s decline. Despite this, the leadership has largely ignored the substance of her proposals while maintaining a facade of discussion. Without broader support, this second innovation committee is at risk of collapse.The party’s approval rating has fallen into the teens, but many lawmakers, particularly those representing districts in the southeastern Gyeongsang provinces, remain reluctant to support reform. Instead, they appear to be clinging to entrenched power, appealing to voters who still oppose the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.A separate controversy erupted when Jeon Han-gil, a history lecturer known for defending martial law and rejecting impeachment, joined the party. His entry has split party members into “pro-Jeon” and “anti-Jeon” camps. Ahead of the party leadership race scheduled for August 22, Jeon claimed that 100,000 of his followers had joined the PPP and vowed to help elect a leader of his choice.Former presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo welcomed Jeon’s support, stating that “unless there’s a major issue, he should be accepted.” Jang Dong-hyuk, who is also running for party leader, praised Jeon for his activism during the impeachment crisis.In contrast, Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo criticized the party’s direction, asking if it now intended to embrace “election denialists and authoritarian sympathizers.” Rep. Cho Kyung-tae also stressed the need to cut ties with the far-right groups associated with Jeon Gwang-hoon.Former party leader Han Dong-hoon denounced the situation as a rejection of innovation and a retreat into extremism. Though critical of the party’s direction, Han announced he would not run in the leadership race. Adding to the confusion, Song Eon-seog, who ordered a review of Jeon Han-gil’s behavior, had participated in a “Yoon Again” event, raising questions about the party’s ability to resist pressure from far-right influencers on YouTube.Even as three special prosecutors begin investigations that could significantly impact the party’s future, the PPP leadership appears more focused on preserving factional dominance than crossing what it has called the “river of impeachment.” With little public interest in the upcoming party convention and disillusionment even in the party’s conservative Gyeongsang province stronghold — where some say the PPP should be “dismantled altogether” — its leadership may soon have no choice but to confront the political reality.Unless the PPP regains public support, it will struggle to serve as an effective counterbalance to the ruling bloc. Party members must urgently reflect on this fact.