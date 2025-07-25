U.S. postpones trade talks with Korea without notice, raising strategic uncertainty

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The United States abruptly postponed a planned Korea-U.S. “2+2” trade dialogue scheduled for Friday in Washington, a move that has thrown bilateral tariff negotiations into uncertainty. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, who was set to depart for the talks, received an email just an hour before his flight from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s office, citing an “urgent scheduling conflict.” Koo turned back at Incheon International Airport.The meeting had been expected to serve as a critical juncture in tariff negotiations ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, when mutual tariff measures are set to take effect. With Japan having finalized its deal with Washington on Tuesday and the European Union and China accelerating their negotiations, Seoul had been preparing for a high-stakes push in its own talks.The sudden cancellation leaves Korea uncertain about U.S. intentions — whether this is a simple postponement or a hard-line tactic to gain leverage. What is needed now, however, is not speculation but sober assessment. Korea must prepare for every scenario, including the worst case.U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that nations refusing to open their markets face punitive tariffs. His confrontational stance leaves little room for complacency. Japan’s experience offers a warning: It entered trade talks under one set of terms, only to face escalating demands. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick initially proposed reducing tariffs from 25 to 15 percent in exchange for easing restrictions on U.S. agricultural and auto exports. He also floated a $400 billion investment fund. But after Trump’s intervention, the fund ballooned to $550 billion.The Yomiuri Shimbun reported that “President Trump demanded a concession for every percentage point tariff reduction,” underscoring the transactional nature of his approach. Now, it appears Korea may face similar demands. Bloomberg reported that Lutnick has proposed a $400 billion investment fund to Korea as part of its trade package — a figure equivalent to that of Japan, 2.3 times the size of the Korean economy.The stakes are high. Korea must prioritize protecting its export sectors such as automobiles. It should highlight its position as the largest foreign investor in the United States while leveraging its strengths in shipbuilding, semiconductors and liquefied natural gas to secure more favorable terms.At the same time, market access for sensitive products like beef and agriculture must be carefully weighed against both consumer interests and national priorities. Any trade-offs will require adequate compensation and support.In trade diplomacy, trying to protect everything may mean losing everything. Korea must now prepare a strategic response that accounts for every possible outcome.