Power without accountability: Korea’s political elite under fire

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

As Korean pop culture continues to soar globally, the country’s politics remain mired in public distrust. At the center of this disconnect is the political elite — a group whose privilege appears increasingly detached from public service.Sociologist Peter Turchin, in his book "The Collapse of Complex Societies" (2023 Korean edition), offers a definition of elites that resonates with Korea’s current political climate. “Elites are not necessarily smarter, harder-working or more talented than others,” he writes. “They are simply those who hold more social power — the capacity to influence others.” He suggests a more fitting label: “power holders.”Recent events illustrate the cost of unchecked political privilege. Kang Sun-woo, a Democratic Party lawmaker who was nominated to head the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, stepped down after allegations of verbal abuse toward aides. She issued apologies to the president and the public but offered none to her staff — a silence many saw as emblematic of the arrogance often associated with elite impunity.Even more troubling was the ruling party’s instinctive defense of its own. Had Kang not been nominated, the alleged mistreatment of her aides might never have come to light, and her public image as an advocate for justice would likely have remained intact. Meanwhile, the opposition continues to veer toward hard-line rhetoric, amplifying distrust across the political spectrum.Turchin’s analysis identifies the overproduction of political elites as a destabilizing force in modern democracies. “The impoverishment of the masses, the overproduction of elites and the resulting intra-elite competition are corroding our civic cohesion,” he argues. “When the sense of national solidarity disappears, the state begins to rot from within.”Though Turchin developed his theory while analyzing the rise of Donald Trump in the United States, his framework offers insight into Korea’s political malaise. Using a methodology he calls “cliodynamics,” Turchin examines how patterns of political instability and state collapse recur across time and geography.Among the key indicators: stagnating or declining real wages, widening wealth gaps, an oversupply of highly educated but underemployed graduates, eroding public trust and soaring public debt. These factors, he warns, lay the groundwork for political upheaval.In Korea’s case, the warnings are hard to ignore. While cultural exports gain prestige abroad, the credibility of power holders continues to erode at home.