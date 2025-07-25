Friday's fortune: Fulfillment grows where effort meets openness
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Life today may feel brighter than the past.
🔹 Go with what feels right — simplicity is best.
🔹 It's time to put your plans into action.
🔹 Hard work brings tangible results.
🔹 Let your talents shine — others will notice.
🔹 Expect a social gathering or meetup with friends.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 You may be treated to a good meal.
🔹 Expect welcome news or a family update.
🔹 Reconnect with someone you’ve missed.
🔹 Your efforts will pay off — keep going.
🔹 Though tired, your spirits will be high.
🔹 Consider travel or a healing getaway.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Maintain grace and dignity with age.
🔹 Parenting duties may feel heavy.
🔹 Results may not match expectations.
🔹 Disagreements could arise from differing views.
🔹 Leave group settings early if possible.
🔹 Avoid overindulgence in food or drink.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Take extra care of your health.
🔹 Don’t act solely on emotions or loyalty.
🔹 Financial concerns may weigh on you.
🔹 Things might take longer than planned.
🔹 Avoid unnecessary socializing; head home early.
🔹 A romantic misstep is possible — stay alert.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Delight | 🧭 East
🔹 Expect respect and recognition.
🔹 Your spouse may prove your greatest ally.
🔹 Love knows no age — embrace it.
🔹 Be generous and kind to your partner.
🔹 Couples may discuss having children.
🔹 Love could strike like Cupid’s arrow.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 Northeast
🔹 The joy of life will feel tangible today.
🔹 A day full of gratitude and warmth.
🔹 Knock, and doors will open.
🔹 Dreams are closer than you think.
🔹 Achievement brings deep satisfaction.
🔹 Dare to voice your heart's desires.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Relationships are your greatest wealth.
🔹 Profit may exceed expectations.
🔹 Strong financial prospects today — consider investing.
🔹 A side gig or windfall may appear.
🔹 It’s a vibrant and joyful day.
🔹 Your finances may see a lucky boost.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Learning never stops — stay curious.
🔹 Brush up on tech or mobile tools.
🔹 Share your experience generously.
🔹 Build mutually beneficial relationships.
🔹 Share costs fairly in social settings.
🔹 Stick with what already works for you.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Envy | 🧭 North
🔹 Even parents can’t always win with kids.
🔹 Too many obligations can cause stress.
🔹 Focus on one thing, not many.
🔹 Do good quietly, without showing off.
🔹 Avoid bragging or prideful behavior.
🔹 Don’t let jealousy cloud your judgment.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 Small efforts lead to great success.
🔹 More is better when it comes to support.
🔹 Small streams form mighty rivers.
🔹 Expect encouragement from both above and below.
🔹 Team spirit will bring harmony.
🔹 Unite as one — be part of the team.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Eat well and take care of your body.
🔹 Worrying won’t solve anything — let it go.
🔹 Reflect on your next life chapter.
🔹 A break or vacation may be needed.
🔹 Passion fuels progress — go all in.
🔹 Watch a film or show to unwind.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A small surprise could brighten your day.
🔹 Handle your responsibilities personally.
🔹 Be proud of your family.
🔹 All paths lead to your goal today.
🔹 A meaningful, rewarding day awaits.
🔹 You’re the star of your story today.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)