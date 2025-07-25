 Britain backs future Palestinian statehood but says cease-fire the top priority
Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 18:38
A demonstrator waves a flag outside the High Court in London where a full hearing on an application for a judicial review by Palestine Action against its impending proscription is being heard on July 21. [AP/YONHAP]

Britain supports eventual recognition of a Palestinian state, but the immediate priority should be alleviating suffering in Gaza and securing a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, a British cabinet minister said Friday.
 
Successive British governments have said they would formally recognize a Palestinian state at the right time, without ever setting a timetable conditions.
 

“We want Palestinian statehood, we desire it and we want to make sure the circumstances can exist where that kind of long-term political solution can have the space to evolve,” British Science and Technology Minister Peter Kyle told Sky News.
 
“But right now, today, we've got to focus on what will ease the suffering, and it is extreme, unwarranted suffering in Gaza that has to be the priority for us today.”
 
His comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron said France intends to recognize a Palestinian state in September at the United Nations General Assembly, a plan that drew strong condemnation from Israel and the United States.
 
In a statement on Thursday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said statehood was the “inalienable right of the Palestinian people,” reiterating his call for a cease-fire as a necessary step toward achieving a two-state solution.
 
Speaking during a visit to Australia, Foreign Minister David Lammy echoed Starmer's cease-fire call and described the situation in Gaza as “indefensible.”
 
Gaza health authorities say more than 100 people have died from starvation, most of them in recent weeks.
 
Human rights groups have said mass starvation is spreading even as tonnes of food and other supplies sit untouched just outside the enclave.

Reuters
