'South Park' co-creator jokes he's 'terribly sorry' for premiere that drew White House anger

Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 14:32
″South Park″ co-creator Trey Parker speaks on the Comedy Central Adult Animation: ″South Park,″ ″Beavis & Butt-Head,″ and ″Digman!″ panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 24. [AP/YONHAP]

“South Park” co-creator Trey Parker had the briefest of responses Thursday to anger from the White House over the season premiere of the animated institution, which showed a naked U.S. President Donald Trump in bed with Satan.
 
“We're terribly sorry,” Parker said, followed by a long, deadpan-comic stare.
 

Parker was asked for his reaction to the fracas as he sat on the stage at San Diego's Comic-Con International at the beginning of a Comedy Central animation panel that also included his “South Park” partner Matt Stone, “Beavis and Butt-Head” creator Mike Judge, and actor Andy Samberg, who cocreated the animated “Digman!”
 
Earlier in the day, the White House issued a statement on the 27th season premiere, which aired Wednesday night.
 
“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in the statement. “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”
 
Later in the panel, Parker said they did get a note from their producers on Tuesday night's episode.
 
“They said, ‘O.K., but we’re gonna blur the penis,’ and I said, ‘No, you’re not gonna blur the penis,’” Parker said.
 
The premiere also took aim at Paramount and its $16 million recent settlement with Trump just hours after Parker and Stone signed a five-year deal with the company for 50 new episodes and streaming rights to previous seasons. The Los Angeles Times and other outlets report the deal was worth $1.5 billion.
 
Andy Samberg, Mike Judge, Matt Stone and Trey Parker speak onstage at the Comedy Central Adult Animation: ″South Park″, ″Beavis & Butt-Head″, and ″Digman″ panel during Comic Con International in San Diego on July 24. [AFP/YONHAP]

In the episode, Trump sues the town of South Park when its residents challenge the presence of Jesus Christ — the actual person — in its elementary school.
 
Jesus tells them they ought to settle.
 
“You guys saw what happened to CBS? Yeah, well, guess who owns CBS? Paramount,” Jesus says. “Do you really want to end up like Colbert?”
 
CBS and parent Paramount Global canceled Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” last week, days after Colbert sharply criticized Paramount's settlement of Trump’s lawsuit over a “60 Minutes” interview.
 
CBS and Paramount executives said it was a financial decision to ax “The Late Show.”
 
The efficiency of “South Park” production, and the brinkmanship of its creators, allow it to stay incredibly current for an animated series.
 
“I don’t know what next week’s episode is going to be,” Parker said at Comic-Con. “Even just three days ago, we were like, ‘I don’t know if people are going to like this.’”
 

AP
'South Park' co-creator jokes he's 'terribly sorry' for premiere that drew White House anger

