Ukraine says Starlink's global outage hit its military communications

Starlink systems used by Ukrainian military units were down for two and a half hours overnight, a senior commander said, part of a global issue that disrupted the satellite internet provider.Ukraine's forces are heavily reliant on thousands of SpaceX's Starlink terminals for battlefield communications and some drone operations because they have proved resistant to espionage and signal jamming throughout the three and a half years of fighting Russia's invasion.Starlink experienced one of its biggest international outages on Thursday when an internal software failure knocked tens of thousands of users offline.“Starlink is down across the entire front,” Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, wrote on Telegram at 10:41 p.m. on Thursday.He updated his post later to say that by about 1:05 a.m. on Friday, the issue had been resolved. He said the incident had highlighted the risk of reliance on the systems and called for communication and connectivity methods to be diversified.“Combat missions were performed without a [video] feed, battlefield reconnaissance was done with [drone] strike,” Brovdi wrote.Oleksandr Dmitriev, the founder of OCHI, a Ukrainian system that centralizes feeds from thousands of drone crews across the front line, told Reuters the outage showed that relying on cloud services to command units and relay battlefield drone reconnaissance was a “huge risk.”“If connection to the internet is lost [...] the ability to conduct combat operations is practically gone,” he said, calling for a move toward local communication systems that are not reliant on the internet.Although Starlink does not operate in Russia, Ukrainian officials have said that Moscow's troops are also widely using the systems on the front lines in Ukraine.Reuters