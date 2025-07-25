 Ukraine says Starlink's global outage hit its military communications
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Ukraine says Starlink's global outage hit its military communications

Published: 25 Jul. 2025, 18:38
A Starlink satellite internet system is set up near the frontline town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on April 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A Starlink satellite internet system is set up near the frontline town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on April 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Starlink systems used by Ukrainian military units were down for two and a half hours overnight, a senior commander said, part of a global issue that disrupted the satellite internet provider.
 
Ukraine's forces are heavily reliant on thousands of SpaceX's Starlink terminals for battlefield communications and some drone operations because they have proved resistant to espionage and signal jamming throughout the three and a half years of fighting Russia's invasion.
 

Related Article

Starlink experienced one of its biggest international outages on Thursday when an internal software failure knocked tens of thousands of users offline.
 
“Starlink is down across the entire front,” Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, wrote on Telegram at 10:41 p.m. on Thursday.
 
He updated his post later to say that by about 1:05 a.m. on Friday, the issue had been resolved. He said the incident had highlighted the risk of reliance on the systems and called for communication and connectivity methods to be diversified.
 
“Combat missions were performed without a [video] feed, battlefield reconnaissance was done with [drone] strike,” Brovdi wrote.
 
Oleksandr Dmitriev, the founder of OCHI, a Ukrainian system that centralizes feeds from thousands of drone crews across the front line, told Reuters the outage showed that relying on cloud services to command units and relay battlefield drone reconnaissance was a “huge risk.”
 
“If connection to the internet is lost [...] the ability to conduct combat operations is practically gone,” he said, calling for a move toward local communication systems that are not reliant on the internet.
 
Although Starlink does not operate in Russia, Ukrainian officials have said that Moscow's troops are also widely using the systems on the front lines in Ukraine.

Reuters
tags ukraine starlink satellite outage

More in World

Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery as fighting expands for second day

Europeans and Iran meet in Istanbul as the return of sanctions looms over nuclear deadlock

Ukraine says Starlink's global outage hit its military communications

Britain backs future Palestinian statehood but says cease-fire the top priority

'South Park' co-creator jokes he's 'terribly sorry' for premiere that drew White House anger

Related Stories

Starlink coming to Korea in second quarter

Korea approves domestic operations of Starlink, OneWeb satellite internet services

Korea to invest $362M to develop LEO satellite networks

Starlink-friendly rule revisions in the works by Science Ministry

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet set to launch in Korea by April
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)