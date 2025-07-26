 Industry minister ends 2-day tariff talks with Lutnick without results
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Industry minister ends 2-day tariff talks with Lutnick without results

Published: 26 Jul. 2025, 15:37 Updated: 26 Jul. 2025, 15:42
Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, right, talks with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, left, during a meeting at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington on July 24.[MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY]

Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, right, talks with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, left, during a meeting at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington on July 24.[MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY]

 
Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan has wrapped up his two-day tariff talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, without tangible results, sources said Saturday.
 
Kim and Lutnick's second-day meeting, which took place at Lutnick's residence in New York, finished late Friday night (U.S. time) without solid results, according to the sources familiar with the matter.
 

Related Article

 
The two had also met the previous day in Washington to discuss pending trade issues, including tariffs, non-tariff measures and industrial cooperation.
 
In Friday's meeting, Kim is said to have presented a revised proposal to narrow their differences on contentious items, including the $100 billion investment plan by Korean companies in the U.S. and what Washington calls "trade barriers" on beef and rice imports by Seoul.
 
The Donald Trump administration has reportedly been pressuring Korea to lift its import ban on American beef from cattle aged 30 months or older and expand rice imports from the U.S.
 
However, the advanced proposal appears to have fallen short of satisfying Lutnick, as the sources indicated Korea needs further "internal discussions" based on the results of this week's negotiations.
 
The presidential office is reportedly planning to hold another trade strategy meeting later in the day to discuss the next steps toward securing a tariff deal with the U.S., following a similar session held the previous day.
 
Korea faces added pressure in the negotiations as Japan, one of its major export competitors, recently concluded a trade deal with Washington that lowered reciprocal tariffs to 15 percent in exchange for further opening of its markets to American automobiles and agricultural products, along with a $550 billion investment pledge.
 
The Trump administration has warned Korea will be subject to a 25 percent reciprocal tariff unless it reaches a deal before Aug. 1.
 
Meanwhile, Kim also met with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who doubles as chairman of the National Energy Council, this week to discuss strengthening cooperation in areas such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), energy security and critical minerals, according to his office.
 
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo also held separate meetings with U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a bid to make progress in trade negotiations.

Yonhap
tags korea tariff trade seoul washington

More in Economy

Korea, U.S. set for more high-level talks next week ahead of tariff deal deadline

Industry minister ends 2-day tariff talks with Lutnick without results

White House says Korea, U.S. in 'productive' talks ahead of tariff deadline

Over 70% of eligible recipients apply for consumption coupons in first 5 days

U.S. continues to have 'productive' talks with Korea to reduce 'unfair' trade barriers: White House

Related Stories

Korea's new trade chief to visit Washington for high-stakes tariff negotiations

Trade minister to visit Washington this week for tariff negotiations

Korea's age restriction on beef is just one of many nontariff barriers Trump might hit back on

China trying to 'outlast' Trump's trade war, pressure U.S. allies to 'hedge': expert

Korea, U.S. aim to finalize tariff deal by July 8 following 'amicable' talks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)